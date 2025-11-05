Revealing column by Healy

Dara E Healy -

THE EDITOR: The public should be grateful for arts activist Dara E Healy who, in her Newsday column titled “Time to meddle in fowl party” (01/11/25), listed “writers and activists like Merle Hodge, George Lamming, Nancy Morejon, Earl Lovelace and Eintou Springer (who) travelled to Grenada to support Maurice Bishop in fulfilling his dream of a country that educated its people, managed its economy and determined its foreign policy based on a people-centred ideology.”

After its 1979 coup, Bishop’s New Jewel Movement (NJM) suspended Grenada’s constitution, shut down all private newspapers and radio stations, banned all political activities including public protests, stopped general elections, restricted travel, and jailed people without trial. That was the NJM’s true ideology, and none of the writers/activists listed by Healy ever condemned it.

Referring to leasing agreements made between the British and the Americans during World War Two, which she described as “loss of access to land,” Healy wrote, “Around 1946, Atilla protested with his calypso No Nationality – “Long ago I was a real Trinidadian/I used to boast of my native land/But now to go near to Cumuto I am afraid/And at Teteron Bay I’m forbidden to bathe/So don’t bother with me and nationality/For that’s all abound in hypocrisy.”

Curiously, she did not use the calypsonian’s full sobriquet, which was “Atilla the Hun.” The original Attila ruled a tribe called the Huns from 434 to 453 CE, which invaded Europe in the fourth century CE, displacing other tribes, destabilising Roman frontiers, and sacking cities.

All this reveals how much value the public should place on the arguments of intellectuals about the US in the Caribbean.

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Freeport