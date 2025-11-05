Red Force ready to make history at Bolivarian Games in Peru

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Vikash Mohan. - File photo Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago’s cricketers are set to create history when they line up for the first time at the Bolivarian Games later this month in Peru.

The Red Force team, captained by Vikash Mohan and vice-captained by Andrew Rambaran, will contest the T20 competition at the multi-sport event, which for the first time includes cricket.

Team manager Omar Khan said this milestone is significant for the Red Force contingent, who see it as a chance to represent TT on the international stage and as a step toward even greater opportunities.

Khan described their participation as both “a proud moment” and “a golden opportunity” to make the nation proud.

He said that while the event is new territory for regional teams, it could reap great benefits in years to come.

Khan added that participation in this event, as well as next year’s Pan American Games, could be part of the qualification structure for the Caribbean’s potential Olympic representation when cricket returns to the Games in Los Angeles.

However, this remains unconfirmed.

“Participation in these games and then also next year in the Pan American Games, all those are qualification processes that may be used for the teams to determine the teams that will represent the Caribbean in the Olympics, or however their qualification process works. All those things are being taken into consideration,” he said.

The Bolivarian Games will feature a T20 format, with teams from within the West Indies — TT, Barbados, Jamaica, and Anguilla — joining host nation Peru and possibly one of Argentina or Brazil, depending on the outcome of an ongoing South American competition.

“The global expansion of the game is wonderful to see so many countries getting involved and wanting to take part in cricket,” Khan added.

“With franchise leagues all over the world, cricket is now very big business and very commercialised. With that in mind, it gives younger players more opportunity to showcase their talent and you never know.

They may get an opportunity to be selected in one of the franchise teams. There are scouts at all tournaments looking at players.”

The Red Force squad is expected to depart for Peru on November 19 or 20. The touring party includes head coach Earnil Ryan, assistant coach Keston Harripesad, and Adrian Ali as team staff.

Khan said the players are eager to perform, knowing that their efforts could lay the foundation for the nation’s and the region’s future involvement on an Olympic stage.

Red Force Team for Bolivarian Games:

Vikash Mohan (captain), Andrew Rambaran (vice-captain), Crystian Thurton, Teshawon Castro, Shaaron Lewis, Damion Joachim, Daniel Williams, Dejourn Charles, Jesse Bootan, Kamil Pooran, Kyle Ramdoo, Leonardo Julien, Mikkel Govia, Sameer Ali, and Joshua Davis; Earnie Ryan (coach), Omar Khan (manager), Keston Harripersad (assistant coach), Adrian Ali (assistant coach).