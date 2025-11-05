NCRHA completes phase one of Mt Hope hospital upgrades

NCRHA chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh, front left, on the ground amid upgrades at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. -

The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has completed the first phase of a major electrical and lighting upgrade project, which began last month, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

This initial phase, which was supported by the TT Electricity Commission, included the installation and repair of 120 lighting fixtures across the compound, namely parking areas, roadways, and other high traffic areas utilised by patients, their relatives and staff.

The second phase of the project is already under way and will focus on replacing defective light poles and installing additional lighting fixtures to ensure full illumination coverage across the EWMSC campus.

In a media release on November 4, the NCRHA said these efforts form part of a broader electrical upgrade project that also saw the successful installation of a new transformer in September, aimed at enhancing the safety and stability of the facility’s power supply.

In addition to the lighting works, the NCRHA also successfully completed significant cooling system upgrades at the Adult Intensive Care Unit (AICU) of the EWMSC.

Over a three-day period, between October 24-26, a new carrier air-conditioning system was installed, comprising two air handlers and four condensers, replacing units that had been in operation for over 15 years.

The NCRHA said the system upgrade has already produced tangible results, with staff reporting a noticeably cooler and more comfortable environment.

"This improvement is expected to facilitate the full resumption of cardiac and other critical surgical procedures that were previously postponed due to the defective cooling systems."

NCRHA chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh commended the teams and partner stakeholders involved for their professionalism and dedication, emphasising that these upgrades were essential to enhancing patient safety, comfort and the overall patient care experience.

“We are taking decisive steps to ensure that our facilities deliver efficient, reliable, high-quality care in the best possible environments. These improvements reflect our continued commitment to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.