Man nabbed after robbing South Oropouche woman

- File photo

A 35-year-old La Brea man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap and rob a South Oropouche woman on October 31.

The 40-year-old woman of Dow Village told police she entered a white Nissan B15 at Library Corner, San Fernando, around 8.50 pm, believing it to be a taxi and asked to be taken to her hometown. The car left with the woman as the only passenger, but upon reaching the Southern Main Road at the Oropouche roundabout, she said the suspect drove the vehicle onto the Shore of Peace road and announced a robbery.

She said the man took her cellphone, valued at $1,000 and her wallet containing $13 before she fought him and escaped. She made a report at the Oropouche Police Station on October 3. The next day, officers from the Oropouche Police Station went to a bar along the Southern Main Road, Dow Village, where the woman identified the suspect who was arrested by acting Cpl Bernard.

The suspect indicated he was receiving pains due to injuries sustained prior to his arrest and was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital. Doctors told police the man had injuries to the right side of his face, soft tissue injury to his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for surgery.

Police are continuing investigations.