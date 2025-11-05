Local common sense

THE EDITOR: Mohan Ramcharan’s response to my letter on the Privy Council cites his self-refuting propositions, not legal principles. My statements referenced are striking indeed, because they are so right; capturing succinctly the right understanding of the position, role and scope of the Privy Council and the nature of constitutional law. The Privy Council is meant to defend the Constitution, not substitute pieces of its own crafting for the Constitution or parts of it.

In the example of the TT Revenue Authority (TTRA), what the Privy Council should have held was that the BIR was part of a constitutional structuring that had to be repealed by a requisite majority, not a simple majority.

Instead, it upheld the TTRA passed by a simple majority; meaning that thereafter the Privy Council was now acting hand-in-glove with the executive to carry through changes to the Constitution by simple majorities and litigations. Which is not how the TT Constitution is constituted nor how laws of the land are made. And which is not the supremacy of Parliament nor the upholding of the supreme law of the land, the Constitution. Nor was it fair.

The same critical analysis is overdue for Pratt v Morgan; in fact, the Privy Council has had to moderate what it did there and that is not the function of the court but its pollution indeed and the pollution of the legal system in TT.

Ramcharan, who hails from the UK, is one of those who hold there is a kind of homogeneity that applies to all constitutions and ways are to be found to find out how they must get filtered into each jurisdiction. That, further, somehow because whatever that is, is “not theocratic,” it automatically has pass. But, again, this is not something in the TT Constitution.

According to the TT Constitution, a) the Privy Council and judiciary are not a branch of government matching parliamentary supremacy, and b) we have a sovereign republic both disaggregated from the Commonwealth and immune to the English monarch “king in council.”

What is true is that the UK has had a hard time letting go and is still grasping out; plus the Privy Council has demonstrated that it is not acting dispassionately. Recognising such things could never be “dangerous” or “tragic” or “uneducated” or “illiterate.” Or come again.

We found out in the covid19 so-called “pandemic” that the Public Health Act is outdated and totally inapt for purposes of modern medicine; and practically outmanoeuvred by science yet remaining oppressive in its delegations – in the extreme.

The only way to deal with this masked problem is to remake the law. Trying to affect the manifold problems coming through that act during a declared emergency, by necessary litigation to and ruling from the Privy Council “in the cause of rights,” would be multiplying disasters.

E GALY

via e-mail