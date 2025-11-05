Juteram falls short in Caribbean badminton final; King wins two titles

Barbadian pair Kennie King, left, and Shae Martin in the men's doubles final against Jamaica's Kenneth Anglin and Matthew Yee Grant. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Vance Juteram lost a fiercely contested men’s singles final to Barbadian Kennie King at the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation Senior 2025 tournament, which ended on November 4 at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. In another final, women’s national badminton player Amara Urquhart won the women’s singles final following an injury to Guyanese Priyanna Ramdhani.

In the second final played on November 4, Ramdhani won the first set 21-14 against Urquhart and was ahead in the second 13-11. Ramdhani then suffered a knee injury, screaming in pain as others rushed to her side. The match was stopped, which gave Urquhart the title.

As a result of Ramdhani’s injury the women’s doubles final was not contested. Ramdhani was scheduled to team up with TT’s Chequeda De Boulet in a match against TT’s Nekeisha Blake and Barbadian Sabrina Scott.

In one of the more competitive finals on the day, King fought back to defeat Juteram.

Juteram won the first set 21-13, but King bounced back to win the next two sets 21-16, 21-13.

After the defeat, Juteram was satisfied that he had advanced all the way to the final. He said, “Very, very happy. Could not ask for anything better. Coming into the tournament, I was not expecting to reach this far.”

Giving his thoughts on the men’s singles final, Juteram said, “The performance in the first two sets was up to par, but in the third set I started to get a little inconsistent and the level of play dropped a little bit.”

King later teamed up with Shae Martin to win the men’s doubles crown over Jamaicans Kenneth Anglin and Matthew Yee Grant. The Bajan pair won a marathon first set 30-28 and then prevailed in the second 21-18.

In the mixed doubles final, the Jamaican pair of Anglin and Breanna Bisnott got the better of TT’s Travis Sinanan and De Boulet 21-15, 21-17.

On November 5, the TT International 2025 Badminton tournament will serve off at the National Racquet Centre, featuring teams from around the Caribbean.