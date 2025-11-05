Gonzales: Is PM fit to lead National Security Council?

Opposition chief whip Marvin Gonzales -

AROUCA/LOPINOT MP Marvin Gonzales has criticised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge claiming they were silent despite public fears on October 31 over a US military strike in the immediate region. He was speaking at a briefing at the Opposition Leader's office in Port of Spain on November 4.

On the day, Persad-Bissessar had advised the public to stay calm, saying there was nothing to fear. But Gonzales thought that response was inadequate.

He related the pandemonium of October 31: a frightened population, traffic gridlock, panic-buying in groceries and workers sent home early by employers. He said this all came amid international media reports of an imminent US strike on Venezuela plus reports that local soldiers and sailors had been ordered back to base and police officers placed on alert.

Gonzales said the opposition had used the standing orders of the House of Representatives to pose an urgent question to Sturge who declined to answer, citing national interest.

Further, Gonzales said when reporters questioned the PM about soldiers and police being in a heightened state on her arrival at the Red House, she had replied, "I don't know. I have no knowledge. I will find out."

Gonzales said, "This is a very serious matter."

He said the PM was seemingly not in control of her Cabinet.

Gonzales call for Sturge and/or Persad-Bissessar to resign over the incident.

The MP then queried media photos of the PM alongside the new Chief of Defence Staff Don Polo and new regiment commander Dwayne Edwards.

"I find that very interesting.

"How can the PM meet them to promote them, and she failed to ask them to tell her the state of affairs in TT?"

While the PM was due to get a briefing from Sturge, Gonzales said she had the opportunity to ask the defence force top brass before that.

Gonzales said the PM must say if she is in a state to continue to head the National Security Council.

Persad-Bissessar had told reporters, “We have been receiving intelligence reports and thus far, I have none that there is an imminent strike anywhere in the region.

“Be calm, there is nothing to fear at this time. I cannot predict the future, but on my cards, my books, there is nothing to fear.

“At this point in time, we have no cause for concern. If and when that happens, I will share it with you as soon as it comes to me.

“The public should be go­ing about their business, keep safe, keep strong and always put your faith in the Almighty and they will be fine, we will be fine."

Gonzales said the Ministry of National Security used to get weekly updates from the American fleet in the Caribbean known as the Southern Command (Southcom) and wanted the PM or Sturge to say if that was still the state of affairs. He urged Persad-Bissessar to tell the population the status of Southcom's operations in the region against drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Gonzales wanted an update on the threat to public officials upon which the state of emergency was originally called. He also said the opposition had raised the issue of the current non-functioning of the SoE tribunal. He said earlier that day, detainees at the Eastern Correctional Facility had gone on hunger strike to protest this matter.

Gonzales said the tribunal has not been functioning, alleging, "Minister of Homeland Security (Roger Alexander) had not been doing his work."