Female Barataria student beaten, mother demands transfer

Barataria North Secondary School on George Bailey Drive, Barataria, San Juan, on November 5. - Faith Ayoung

THE mother of a Barataria North Secondary student who was badly beaten in a fight on November 4 has said she will not be sending her daughter back to the school.

A video of the brawl, which took place a short distance from the school compound, went viral on social media. The video showed scores of students brawling in the streets with boys cuffing and kicking female students.

Residents, including a woman with a shovel, chased the students, telling them to, "Go up the f---ing road."

A policeman was seen in one of the videos looking overwhelmed by the situation.

The mother told Newsday on November 5, she is concerned her daughter will be attacked again by her assailants. She has called on the Education Ministry to approve her request for a transfer.

Police investigations are ongoing.