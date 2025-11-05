Embassy of Mexico celebrates life on the Day of the Dead

Participants dressed as traditional Catrinas and Catrins at Day of the Dead celebration on November 1 at the Embassy of Mexico, Hayes Street, St Clair. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

The Embassy of Mexico in Trinidad and Tobago came alive with colour, music and tradition on November 1, as it hosted the 2025 Day of the Dead celebration at its headquarters on Hayes Street, St Clair.

Marigold flowers, candles and skulls adorned the venue in a ceremony filled with symbolism, where the memory of the departed turned into a celebration of life and culture.

This deeply rooted tradition traces back to pre-Hispanic civilisations such as the Mexica, Maya and Purépecha, who honoured their dead with offerings, songs and food. When the Spanish arrived in the 16th century, these ancestral customs merged with the Catholic observances of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, creating what is now known as the Day of the Dead, celebrated across Mexico on November 1 and 2.

Over the centuries, the Day of the Dead has become a defining expression of Mexican identity, blending devotion, humour and artistry. Sugar skulls, Catrinas and seven-tiered altars have become universal symbols of a festivity that embraces death as part of life, transforming remembrance into joy.

Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales highlighted the depth of the Day of the Dead as one of Mexico’s most meaningful cultural traditions, underscoring its value as a symbol of identity, memory, and hope.

He explained that this celebration, recognised by Unesco in 2003 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reflects the Mexican people’s unique relationship with death – not as an end, but as a reaffirmation of life.

The ambassador dedicated the main altar to the victims of recent floods in Mexico and extended solidarity to the peoples of Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, all affected by recent natural disasters. “From Trinidad and Tobago, we send our heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families,” he said.

The altar also paid tribute to Guadalupe “Pita” Amor, a Mexican poet who passed away 25 years ago, and to the legendary wrestler Blue Demon, a cultural icon remembered for his influence in Mexico’s popular sport of lucha libre.

In his remarks Morales noted that 2025 has been designated the Year of the Indigenous Woman, which inspired a special tribute within the altar to Mexico’s indigenous women – “whose love, struggle, and culture helped forge the greatness of our nation.” He also expressed appreciation to diplomat Víctor Valtierra Pérez, who concludes his four-year mission in TT this month.

The celebration continued with a cultural programme rich in artistry and flavour: a Calaveritas literary competition, a dance performance by Nalini Akal, director of the N9 Dance Company and a vibrant Mexican wrestling exhibition led by Tony Cervantes and his team. Guests enjoyed a variety of traditional dishes including tacos de canasta, chimichangas, churros and the classic pan de muerto baked by chef Federico Arenaga.

Among the special guests were Senator Darrell Allahar, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister; Justice Frank Seepersad; Noemi Espinoza, secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States; as well as ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, and members of the Mexican and Latin American community in TT.

The evening ended with applause, music and shared memories – a reminder that for Mexicans, even far from home, the Day of the Dead remains a vibrant celebration of life.

The Embassy of Mexico in Trinidad and Tobago came alive with colour, music and tradition on November 1, as it hosted the 2025 Day of the Dead celebration at its headquarters on Hayes Street, St Clair.