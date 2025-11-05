A Ray of Hope: Venezuelan children find refuge, education in Penal

Left to right, football coach Moises McNish, Cristina John, Fr Jorge Amundarain and musician Maria Avilan. At the back is Pauline Pacheco. - Photos by Laurel V Williams

In two shipping containers on the compound of the St Dominic’s RC Church in Penal, A Ray of Hope, a child-friendly space, offers vulnerable and migrant children a chance at what many of them have lost – an education and a sense of belonging.

The initiative, which began in 2018 under the guidance of then parish priest Fr Robert Christo, was born out of compassion for the growing Venezuelan migrant community.

What started as small classes held in the parish hall by the church’s ministry for migrants and refugees has blossomed into a space where more than 70 children, ages four-13, come to learn and grow.

Today, the programme continues under the stewardship of Venezuelan priest Fr Jorge Amundarain, who serves specifically the migrant community in the parish.

For him, education is not only a right but a tool of empowerment.

On November 2, at the compound, Amundarain told Newsday in Spanish.

“Education for children is important, not only because they want to learn,” he said, “but also because it helps them become people who can reason, who can think for themselves and who can have their own creative ideas. That’s why education is so important. Above all, it empowers students.”

The priest explained that many of the children’s parents work long hours, often leaving them alone at home. “The intention of this space is to provide an education that is not just superficial, but a well-rounded one – an education that truly fosters growth and development for each child.”

Much of what keeps the initiative alive is community kindness through people, businesses and faithful supporters.

Despite the challenges, Amundarain remains faithful.

He added, “May this project continue as long as God allows.”

The priest also called for donations of food, stationery, cleaning items and other materials to maintain the programme.

The programme co-ordinator, Cristina John, echoed the priest’s call, saying funding remains a constant struggle.

“We do not really have assistance from any specific organisation,” John admitted.

“We used to get some funds from Unicef, but not anymore due to budget cuts. We beg a lot of people for help.”

The name A Ray of Hope reflects the group’s spirit, that even amid displacement and uncertainty, there remains light at the end of the tunnel.

“We always have hope that things will change, that we will return home soon and that all Venezuelans will see an end to what they are facing,” she said.

The classes, which mirror aspects of Trinidad and Tobago’s national curriculum, include additional subjects such as geography, Spanish and Venezuelan history.

“When they go back home, they will need to know their country,” John said. “We even teach them how to read in Spanish, as some of the little ones do not know it yet.”

Lessons also bridge cultures, introducing the students to TT’s diversity.

Recently, they learned about Divali, the Hindu festival of lights, alongside El Turpial, Venezuela’s national bird.

The teaching staff comprises four locals and two Venezuelans, including a sports instructor, Moises McNish.

Parishioner/deacon Daniel George is also a co-ordinator at the ministry.

With three classes of about 25 children each, the group dreams of expanding to include other teenagers but faces space and resource constraints.

Last year, the group benefitted from assistance by the NGO The Children’s Ark, which donated a shipping container and recently, the other container was donated by someone through Christo’s outreach. The priest’s office is also in one of the containers.

Members of the migrant ministry praised Christo, who now serves the Santa Rosa/Malabar Cluster, “for never abandoning us.”

On Unicef’s website, it warns that global aid cuts are slashing lifelines for children, with millions at risk of losing access to education and healthcare.

People willing to help can call 444-5930 or 797-1478 or e-mail penalmigrantsministry1@gmail.com.