"Williams appointed CEO of Pan-American Insurance"

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, has announced the appointment of Winston S Williams as CEO for the Caribbean region, effective November 1.

In a release, PALIG said Williams succeeds Youil Homsi, who successfully led the group's Caribbean operations over the past year, significantly strengthening business performance, customer retention and operational alignment across the region.

"With more than four decades of experience in life and health insurance, Williams brings a proven record of business development, sales growth and agency leadership across TT and the wider Caribbean," the release said. "As agency manager of PALIG’s Port of Spain and San Fernando offices, he delivered 12 consecutive years of growth and built strong relationships with producers and customers."

Williams also served in leadership roles at Sagicor Life Inc, Colonial Life Insurance Company Ltd and Caribbean Atlantic Life Insurance Company Ltd.

"Williams' leadership, deep understanding of the Caribbean markets and strong relationships with producers and clients make him the ideal choice to lead our next stage of growth in the region," said José S Suquet, chairman and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

"His track record of performance and commitment to service excellence are fully aligned with PALIG’s mission to be there when our customers need us most."

PALIG's executive vice president – international market, Dan Costello, said his appointment marks the next stage in the group's drive to expand its business in the Caribbean.

Following regulatory approvals in TT, Williams will also assume the role of CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Company of TT Ltd, while maintaining overall responsibility for PALIG’s Caribbean operations.

"As we navigate an evolving insurance landscape, my focus is on culture, collaboration and performance. I look forward to partnering with our employees, brokers and communities to build a resilient, customer-centric Pan-American Life that adapts, grows and sets new benchmarks in service excellence," Williams said.

"I am honoured to lead Pan-American Life as we reaffirm our commitment to securing the financial futures of individuals and communities across TT and the Caribbean.

"Together we will drive innovation, strengthen risk protections and deliver trusted value for our customers."