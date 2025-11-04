Will supplies reach Jamaica?
THE EDITOR: Everybody in TT wants to send something to hurricane-stricken Jamaica, kind souls that we are.
Therefore, the most important question that needs to be asked is: Will relief supplies from TT reach Jamaica?
Please consider the following challenges to effective delivery:
Logistical hurdles, security risks, co-ordination problems, needs assessment issues, lack of transparency, accountability, political and cultural factors.
TT people, I know your hearts are kind, but please use your brains also.
Kindness is not weakness.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Will supplies reach Jamaica?"