Trinidad and Tobago sport stars advise NGBs at workshop

Local sporting heroes Keshorn Walcott, from left, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard listen to one of the speakers at a workshop hosted by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Sport Company of TT. - Photo courtesy SPORTT

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs (MSYA) and the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) are focused on advancing the cause of sport development. With this in mind, MSYA and SporTT invited representatives from 53 National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs) “for direct dialogue on their challenges and to determine the pathway forward for sport.”

The discussion took place on November 1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. NGBs were encouraged to work towards financial literacy and accountability, and advised of the benefits of compliance with reporting to their organisation.

Newly-appointed sports ambassadors for TT Keshorn Walcott, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, shared insights from their experiences as professional athletes representing TT and West Indies on the global stage. Walcott, Pooran, Bravo and Pollard know a thing or two about success. During a span of just a few days in September, the quartet all won at the highest level.

Walcott claimed gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the javelin event, while the trio of Pooran, Pollard and Bravo won the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title with Trinbago Knight Riders. Pooran captained the team, Pollard was the player of the tournament and Bravo coached the squad.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts and chairman of SporTT Kester Lendore were feature speakers at the event, along with director of physical education and sport at MSYA Gabre-Jesu McTair and head of sport development at SporTT Justin Latapy-George.

Some of the NGBs in attendance were the TT Cycling Federation, the National Association of Athletics Administrations, the TT Amateur Boxing Association, the TT Triathlon Federation and the TT Cricket Board.