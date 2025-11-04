Trini UWI students in Jamaica eye return to normalcy

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, at the PLIPDECO Warehouse Complex at Point Lisas Industrial Estate, where she oversaw the packing and preparation of the first shipment of humanitarian relief supplies from TT to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. - UNC Facebook page

THE vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Student Association at the UWI Mona Campus, Jamaica, has commended the High Commission's assistance following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Jaden Paris said the support provided was vastly different from what was received prior to the catastrophic storm, which left many dead and damaged infrastructure.

In a video posted on Facebook days before the category-five storm hit, students had complained they only received a few items including canned sausages, crackers, peanut butter, and tea to share amongst themselves as they bunkered down.

But in an interview with Newsday on November 3, Paris said care packages sent by the High Commission after the storm were enough to share among the TT student population and even to assist a downtrodden Trinidadian woman and her family in Jamaica.

He said, "There was a lot of items, so we were able to bag them out and distribute them across the Trinidadian students that live on every hall on campus. Even the high school students as well, we were able to provide some food, they're going to get more as well."

A photo of some of the items sent showed cases of water, toiletries, canned food, pasta and bread.

There are over 250 Trinidadian students studying in Jamaica.

The students had criticised the government for alleged inadequate assistance given to them.

They complained communication from the High Commission prior to the hurricane was last-minute and the fare offered by Caribbean Airlines to return home was too expensive.

At a media conference on October 26, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers disputed the student's complaints saying a group e-mail was sent to all the students on record, but only 72 expressed interest in returning home. He said it was not feasible for a free flight to be organised for the students.

Paris said students are now trying to return to normal and have been volunteering at the campus, which was spared major infrastructure damage.

According to reports, UWI students threatened a sit-out on November 3 after the university decided to resume face-to-face classes.

In an open letter reported in the Jamaica Observer, a group of students said it was "irresponsible" and "tone-deaf" for the university to resume face-to-face classes when so many students were still affected by Hurricane Melissa's devastation.

The group called for a one-week suspension of academic activities, followed by the implementation of a mixed-modality learning framework to accommodate those still grappling with the storm’s aftermath.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on October 28.

At least 28 people have been confirmed dead in Jamaica and the figure is expected to rise as help reaches affected communities.

Towns such as Black Rock and the tourist hub of Montego Bay, which are located in western Jamaica, are among the worst affected.

On October 30, a shipment of aid contributed by both the TT government and private sector left for Jamaica.

More aid is expected to arrive on the island as local groups have begun collection drives.