Towards future WI success

West Indies players with the trophy after defeating Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series on October 31. - CWI Media

WEST INDIES cricketers won the series against the home side, Bangladesh, by three games to nil. That margin of victory ought to be celebrated in any contest as it proves superiority in a convincing manner. Of course, it doesn’t say that WI cricket is healed. However, it says the longest journey can start with small steps. Before this clash, WI were positioned ninth on the international T20 table and Bangladesh tenth.

Nevertheless, it proves that whatever competitor is placed before you, then, victory is the only way to move upward. A sporting event is to prove superiority over one’s opponent and one can only do that by winning. WI can testify to that maxim by their positioning in all formats.

A T20 cricket match is a brief and tenuous circumstance in which an opponent can be overcome. There are very few opportunities to regain advantage after a bad start, or to recover an innings, whether batting or bowling, in order to re-create a winning position. Though, like in any other cricket competition, the uncertainty of the result is always a possibility.

Therefore, kudos to the captains, Shai Hope, in the first two games, and Roston Chase, in the third and final game, on their teams’ well-played and deserved triumphs over the Bangladeshis in their home territory.

In the ODI series, the WI were beaten by two games to one. WI won the second game after the result was tied and they sneaked home to win by ten runs to nine in the Super Over. It must be mentioned that the pitches were much better surfaces to bat on in the T20s than in the ODIs. The latter wickets had been prepared for spinners who were getting the ball to turn at 45 degree angles, in addition to some deliveries keeping low and squatting.

The West Indians’ batting was not up to the standard required to negotiate spin bowling on those wickets. However, in the T20s, there was less turn for the spinners, plus the bounce was consistent. Chase admitted that they were easier to bat on than those prepared for the ODIs.

Nonetheless, in any cricket game, and especially internationals, where it matters most, a batsman has to be skilful enough to adjust his game to whatever surface presented. That is the challenge of the game and its pitches are the essence of the sport.

Sometimes, it is to the betterment of a batsman, mostly and to a bowler infrequently, to be dropped when not doing well. It must be done with the knowledge of cricket and cricketer, using the proper method, so as not to offend the player, rather, to encourage him and build his self-confidence.

There are a few players on the WI team whose form can be improved by being dropped, ensuring lots of practise takes place with the right supervision. Also, they should be encouraged by inspirational conversation.

Sherfane Rutherford has been struggling with his form for some time. He has scored runs in the past; however, the left-hander fell into a slump to the extent that in his last two innings in the first and second T20s, he failed to score, being dismissed both times with the first ball he received.

Brandon King is another batsman who has been opening with limited success. He has also batted in different positions in the order. Dropping him will assist him in improving his form and temperament. He’s dismissed too often, making awful strokes. Someone with his natural ability should be using cricket intelligence to play an innings. The stroke-making right-handed batsman ought to know at this time of his career, how to build a score, without taking the silly risks that he does presently.

Alick Athanaze is a classy batsman who should forget the use of the reverse sweep early in his innings for obvious reasons, then, when he’s in full flow, he doesn’t need it. Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo are two very promising left-handed batsmen, who, with encouragement, self-belief, knowledge and proper guidance, are the stars of the future and not in any particular format, for they have the ability to adjust, if properly guided, to any style.

The bowling is positive and needs constant practise to develop and maintain a good line and length. A reasonable back-of-the-hand bowler would be an asset. An acceptable, worthy, exemplary coach is a necessity for West Indies cricket improvement, plus a selection committee of three selectors.

New Zealand would be an excellent update for WI.