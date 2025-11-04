Road to Hell paved with warships?

THE EDITOR: There is a dangerous and growing mindset in TT, one where political loyalty has begun to outweigh national interest. It’s the idea that if you supported the UNC to gain power, you must now support everything it does – without question, without dissent, without independent thought.

To reject or even question the government’s actions is to be branded a traitor, a coward, or worse – someone afraid of war. But democracy was never meant to demand blind obedience. It was built on the principle of accountability, reason, and moral courage.

No one doubts that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar means well. Her intentions – to secure our borders, strengthen alliances, and protect the nation – may be noble. But as the old saying goes, “The road to Hell is paved with good intentions.”

And in this case, that road may be paved with US warships. Teaming up militarily with Donald Trump’s America is not a step toward sovereignty – it’s a step toward subservience. Its not strategic, it's surrender.

Trump’s intention is not to make TT great again; it’s to make America great again – by any means necessary.

When small nations become pawns in great-power games, they are not empowered – they are endangered.

At the time of writing, a US destroyer sat in our harbour. Tomorrow our gas projects may vanish, our borders may be threatened, and our neutrality – once our greatest diplomatic strength – could be lost entirely.

As of October, Venezuela has already proposed terminating major energy deals with TT, which are vital to sustaining our LNG and petrochemical industries – the foundation of our economy – in retaliation for what it perceives as hostility and US-aligned military posturing.

By aligning ourselves too closely with Washington’s geopolitical ambitions, we risk destroying the very economic base that keeps our nation afloat.

A conflict involving Venezuela offers no clear benefit for TT. None. Instead, it would bring devastation on multiple fronts:

Energy instability: Loss of Venezuelan gas would cripple our plants and foreign exchange earnings.

Security risks: Increased trafficking, piracy, and border incursions would strain an already overburdened police service.

Humanitarian fallout: Another wave of Venezuelan refugees would flood our shores.

Diplomatic isolation: Our position in Caricom could weaken, especially as our neighbours call for peace while we drift toward war.

The reality is stark: If Venezuela and the US clash, TT becomes the frontline, not the beneficiary. Supporting the government does not mean surrendering your voice. True patriotism is not silence; it’s speaking when the stakes are highest.

TT must return to its founding principle of non-alignment – the idea that we are a friend to all, and a satellite of none.

That was the philosophy of Dr Eric Williams, who understood that small nations survive not by might, but by wisdom, restraint, and diplomacy.

If we lose that, we lose everything that made us respected in the first place.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s intentions may be honourable. But good intentions do not guarantee good outcomes – especially when they are tied to the ambitions of a foreign superpower with a history of turning “partners” into proxies.

TT must tread carefully. Because the road to war – like the road to Hell – is often paved with good intentions.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas