Rambaran, Cooper score centuries in Red Force practice match

TT Red Force batsman Cephas Cooper. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

SHATRUGHAN Rambaran and Cephas Cooper struck centuries as the TT Red Force continued to prepare for the CG United Super50 Cup, which will bowl off in Trinidad later this month.

Batting first, Red Force B posted a healthy 317/9 in their allotted 44 overs at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

Teshawn Castro scored 92 off 64 deliveries, Crystian Thurton struck 49 not out off 51 deliveries and Kyle Ramdoo hit 46 off 64. Bowling for the A team, fast bowler Abdul Raheem Toppin snatched 3/68 to lead the bowling attack. Fellow pacer Terrance Hinds took 2/41 and left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul grabbed 2/42.

Chasing a revised target of 302, the Red Force A team seemed to be in a hurry to get off the field as they raced to 305/5 in 36.2 overs.

Newcomer Rambaran continued to have a prolific preparation phase with 103 retired not out off 64 deliveries with nine fours and seven sixes. Cooper also showed his quality with 100 retired not out off 79 balls with 13 fours and three sixes. Veteran Jason Mohammed pitched in with 35.

Bowling for the B team, left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis snatched 5/60.

Red Force are gearing up for the Super50 Cup, which will be played from November 19-29 in Trinidad.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE B 317/9 (44 overs) (Teshawn Castro 92, Crystian Thurton 49 not out, Kyle Ramdoo 46; Abdul Raheem Toppin 3/68, Terrance Hinds 2/41, Ricky Jaipaul 2/42) vs TT RED FORCE A (Revised Target 302) 305/5 (36.2 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 103, Cephas Cooper 100, Jason Mohammed 35, Shaaron Lewis 5/60). Red Force A won by five wickets.