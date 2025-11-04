Prisons spank Phoenix, move to TTPFL summit

Prisons FC attacker Kevon Williams (left) battles for possession with Club Sando's Shervohnez Hamilton during the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Prisons FC (six points) moved to the top of the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) table when they got a resounding 4-0 win over Tobago’s 1976 FC Phoenix on the back of a strong second-half performance at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin on November 2.

The teams went to the halftime break goalless after a largely scrappy first half, with the best chances falling to Prisons through defender Ronell Paul and flanker Josiah King via set-piece scenarios.

In the second half, with the introduction of flanker Jeremiah Vidale, the Dexter Cyrus-coached Prisons team looked a different outfit as they quickly showed their superiority against the visitors. Before Prison’s four-goal burst, Phoenix had a good chance in he 51st minute, but their towering striker Sherwin Lovell had his right-footed just kept out by goalkeeper Jabari Gray. In the 62nd minute, Phoenix goalie and skipper Duvaughn Daniel was called to make a fine save, with defender Jeremiah Bristol then giving away a penalty as he was adjudged to have fouled striker Ricardo John as he attempted to get to the loose ball.

Kevon Williams neatly tucked away the ensuing penalty to give Prisons the 1-0 lead, and then turned provider in the 68th minute as Kevin Seales glanced a header past Daniel after receiving a delightful cross.

Prisons were now rampant as they sent waves of attacks to the Phoenix goal. In the 71st minute, Vidale made it 3-0 when he slapped in a left-footed shot from close range after working a slick one-two with full back Khayyam Headley down the left. Two minutes later, Headley almost extended Prisons’ lead, but his goal-bound effort was dramatically cleared off the line by Andel Brown after another foray down the left featuring John and Vidale.

Prisons did eventually get their fourth goal in second-half stoppage time, as substitute Christon Phillip stabbed in from close range after the Phoenix defence switched off when a left-side cross drifted well beyond the far post.

With the big victory, Prisons moved level on points with Miscellaneous Police, with both teams also having the same +5 goal differential. Prisons hold top spot at present, though, as they have scored seven goals to Police’s six.

In the second game of the Point Fortin double-header, the hosts Point Fortin Civic got their first points of the season and saw off a spirited fight from Terminix La Horquetta Rangers to get a 2-1 victory. Civic took the lead in the 18th minute when forward Ezekiel Kesar directed a deft touch past goalkeeper Xavion Haynes after a short-corner routine.

Civic took the 1-0 lead to the halftime break, but Rangers struck back in the 58th minute when midfielder Omar Daniel clinically finished off a counter-attack involving skipper Kern Roberts.

In the 68th minute, Civic got the decisive goal in the contest when substitute Joshua Gustave scored with a spectacular scissors kick at the back post after fellow substitute Jeremiah Niles went on an enterprising run down the left flank before forcing Haynes into a fine save.

Civic ended the game with ten men as their goalie Terrence Lewis was sent off for a reckless tackle on Roberts just outside the penalty area in the 84th minute. Lewis’ mishap did little to deter Civic in the end as they moved to fifth on the 12-team table with the victory.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*2*2*0*0*7*2*5*6

Police FC*2*2*0*0*6*1*5*6

Club Sando*2*2*0*0*3*0*3*6

MIC Central FC*2*1*0*1*3*3*0*3

Point Fortin Civic*2*1*0*1*3*3*0*3

Jabloteh*2*1*0*1*2*4*-2*3 (from 12th to 6th)

Defence Force*2*0*2*0*2*2*0*2

Eagles FC*2*0*1*1*2*3*-1*1

AC Port of Spain*2*0*1*1*0*2*-2*1

La Horquetta Rangers*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

Caledonia*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

1976 FC Phoenix*1*0*0*1*0*4*-4*0