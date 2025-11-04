Port of Spain Corporation thanks Melissa relief donors, urges for more

Port of Spain City Corporation Disaster Management Unit employee Craig Magloire, right, sorts some of the items collected for the Jamaica Disaster Relief at City Hall on November 4. - Ayanna Kinsale

IN the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which ravaged Jamaica, the Port of Spain City Corporation thanks all who have donated non-perishable food items and clothing and urges others to contribute.

“We remain deeply grateful to those who have given and those who will give. Tragedies like these remind us of the importance of compassion,” an official said.

Asked about the role of the Port of Spain business community, the official said the corporation is currently engaging with local businesses and remains hopeful.

“Some business personnel are conducting their own drives, as well as donating to other collection points.”

During Newsday's visit to the auditorium on November 4, shortly after 2 pm, two workers were busy recording and storing items collected. One woman, who declined to be identified, said the donations had been generous and encouraged others to contribute, regardless of the amount.

Craig Magloire, who also works at the corporation, was busy packing boxes of donated items and said, “One tin can make a difference in someone’s life. If you can, please donate.”

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on October 28 as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, bringing maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, causing widespread destruction, and claiming 28 lives.

It is recorded as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit Jamaica, making landfall near New Hope in the southwestern part of the island.

Images of the hurricane’s destructive path circulated widely on local, regional and international media.

Jamaican music superstar Sean Paul described the situation in an interview with the BBC on November 3 as “overwhelming.” He said the storm was particularly frightening for his young children.

“That's the first time they've seen trees dance like that. They’re still in shock and traumatised. And can you imagine the children in the epicentre? It feels like you're in the Middle Ages,” Paul told the BBC.

The singer has pledged US$50,000 (£38,000) to match donations to Food For The Poor Jamaica and further described the devastation as “a very mind-blowing situation.”

He also visited the countryside of St Mary on November 2, which was not as badly hit, but said residents still lack electricity and are largely unaware of the destruction in other parts of the island.