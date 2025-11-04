Pockets of Peace

THE EDITOR: In these tumultuous times when we’re not sure what to believe and how to feel, let us remember to make time to appreciate the beauty of nature. Many of us will find varying degrees of solace there. Here’s a poem that reflects that:

Beyond the golden hot sand and lanky curved coconut trees

Waves wash over me

They cleanse my body and soul

I breathe the salty air – intoxicating and rejuvenating

How beautiful it is to come home to myself

To be in the moment

Floating as the water calms

Looking upward to the dappled cerulean sky

Three magnificent frigatebirds glide by

Majestic, hypnotising, awe-inspiring

Reminders of the immense beauty within.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail