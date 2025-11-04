Pockets of Peace
THE EDITOR: In these tumultuous times when we’re not sure what to believe and how to feel, let us remember to make time to appreciate the beauty of nature. Many of us will find varying degrees of solace there. Here’s a poem that reflects that:
Pockets of Peace
Beyond the golden hot sand and lanky curved coconut trees
Waves wash over me
They cleanse my body and soul
I breathe the salty air – intoxicating and rejuvenating
How beautiful it is to come home to myself
To be in the moment
Floating as the water calms
Looking upward to the dappled cerulean sky
Three magnificent frigatebirds glide by
Majestic, hypnotising, awe-inspiring
Reminders of the immense beauty within.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
Comments
"Pockets of Peace"