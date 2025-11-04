PM to address special THA sitting on November 4

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar is expected to address Tobago’s long-standing call for autonomy and other pressing issues confronting the island during a special sitting of the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on November 4.

The event, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, marks Persad-Bissessar’s first official address to the THA since the UNC-led coalition won the April 28 general election. The coalition won 26 seats while the PNM got 13 and the Tobago People’s Party, two.

It is also her first visit to Tobago since the election.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on November 3 said Persad-Bissessar is being accompanied by a small ministerial delegation.

It includes Attorney General John Jeremie, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, Works Minister Jearlean John, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein, Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dominic Mitchell and Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister and Head of the Public Service Natasha Barrow.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who has spoken repeatedly about the cordial relationship he shares with Persad-Bissessar and her administration, extended the invitation to the PM in keeping with the provisions of Sections 31 and 37 (2) of THA Act 40 of 1996.

The release said the visit is aimed at advancing the government’s ongoing programme of national outreach and collaboration with business and institutional partners in Tobago.

It will also focus on promoting stronger governance, deepening inter-island co-operation and accelerating shared development priorities that drive inclusive growth and national progress.

Persad-Bissessar’s official programme, the release said, begins at Signal Hill, where she is scheduled to attend a special joint ceremony hosted by the Signal Hill Secondary, Primary and Kindergarten Schools. The event is expected to take place at the Signal Hill Secondary School from 11 am.

“The event will feature student cultural performances, highlighting the creativity, discipline and pride of Tobago’s young people,” the release said.

Following this, Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Augustine at the Office of the Chief Secretary, Calder Hall Administrative Complex.

The meeting will focus on strengthening institutional collaboration between the central Government and the THA, improving service delivery and advancing Tobago’s development priorities within the national framework.

The Prime Minister will then visit the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, Tobago (CAST).

Persad-Bissessar, who had previously served as prime minister from 2010-2015, will later proceed to the Assembly Legislature, where she is scheduled to deliver an address.

“Her remarks will highlight the Government’s ongoing work to expand social and economic opportunity, enhance public administration, and strengthen national unity through practical, people-centred governance.”

After the sitting, the PM is scheduled to host a brief, informal meeting with members of the Executive Council of the THA at her official residence in Blenheim, to further discuss key areas of collaboration and shared priorities.

Later that day, a reception hosted by the Chief Secretary and his wife, will also take place at the PM’s official residence from 7 pm.

The event, the release said, will bring together members of the Tobago business community, cultural and civic leaders, public officials, and representatives of civil society.

It said, “This official visit underscores Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar’s firm belief that the strength of Trinidad and Tobago lies in unity, co-operation, and shared purpose.

“It also reaffirms her Government’s continued commitment to deepening trust and partnership with the people of the sister isle in the spirit of equality, respect, and national progress.”

The OPM extended its sincere appreciation to the Chief Secretary, THA and the people of Tobago for their hospitality, co-operation, and collaboration in facilitating the visit.

Minority: Prepare for 'empty promises'

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris says Tobagonians must prepare for a what he called a “week of truth and distraction.”

In a release on November 3, Morris claimed the Prime Minister will make what he described as “grand announcements and empty promises” during her visit to Tobago.

He said he also plans to move a private motion in the Assembly on November 6 to expose what he called “Farley Augustine’s betrayal of Tobago.”

Morris said, “On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will come to talk autonomy. On Thursday, I will come to

talk accountability. Tobago must not allow its future to be clouded by political theatre.”

He said his private motion, to be debated in a special sitting of the Assembly, will expose how the Augustine-led administration blocked Tobago from receiving the 6.8 per cent budgetary allocation under the collapsed Tobago Island Government Bill, costing the island over $4 billion since 2021.

“Four billion dollars that could have repaired roads, built homes, and created jobs – lost because of one man’s political gamesmanship.”

Morris also warned that any attempt by the Prime Minister to re-enter the Tobago autonomy debate during an election period would be “irresponsible and disingenuous.”

“Even Dr Faith (Brebnor) once said no discussion on Tobago’s autonomy should take place near an election.”

He added Tobagonians are still waiting for answers on why the ANR Robinson International Airport remains unopened and why Tobago’s tourism is stagnant while islands like St Vincent attract billions in new investment.

Morris said the November 6 motion will urge the House to reaffirm a Tobago-first approach – one that prioritises local contractors, empowers youth, and restores transparency in governance.