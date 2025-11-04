Playwright Jeandon Bartholomew debuts play at Monthly Readers Theatre Series

Jeandon Bartholomew. Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) invites the public to the Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, to the November instalment.

A media release said, this month features a cold reading of Trigger Warning: Someone Dies by first-time playwright Jeandon Bartholomew on November 5 at 7 pm at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair,

About the script

On their way to Sunday dinner, engaged detectives Adewale and Adebimpe carry more than wedding jitters; they’re tasked with unearthing the truth behind their aunt’s sudden death. Between anxious relatives, shadowy suspects and secrets buried in Port of Spain’s heat, the couple must balance family, duty, and love before time runs out.

About the playwright

Bartholomew is a dynamic creative and community builder with a masters in human and social psychology. He teaches adult literacy with ALTA, sings as a tenor with the Marionettes Chorale, was a former manager in the restaurant industry, and supports theatre as a production assistant. With 11 years in HR, five in customer service and eight as an onboarding therapist for addicts, Bartholomew brings heart, resilience and dedication to every role. As secretary of the National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT), he continues to champion the arts while uplifting lives across his community.

Invites public feedback

The Monthly Readers Theatre Series is a vital platform for developing new talent, providing playwrights a crucial step in their creative process. PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers, and the general public to attend the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright in the further development of the script. Readers are often pulled from those present, so come prepared to lend your voice.

Admission is free.

For more info about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt