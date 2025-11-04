Opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago with US

-

THE EDITOR: My thoughts reflect optimism that instability in regional security, particularly the crackdown on drug boats and heightened US-Venezuela tensions, could open opportunities for TT.

If the US views TT as a strategic partner in regional security efforts, there’s potential for the country to attract significant investment, especially in sectors like security infrastructure, maritime surveillance, and energy.

In particular, if TT continues to co-operate closely with the US it could become a key regional base or hub for anti-narcotics operations, which might lead to increased financial and technological aid, as well as infrastructure development. Such investments could improve national security, boost the economy, and create jobs.

However, these outcomes depend heavily on the government’s diplomatic skill, regional stability, and how well TT capitalises on the shifting geopolitical landscape. Diplomatic engagement, strategic alliances, and demonstrating commitment to regional security would be crucial in positioning TT to benefit from any such external support.

While speculative, the idea isn’t far-fetched, as history has shown that regional crises often lead to new partnerships and investments. If the government plays its cards right, TT could indeed see a wave of beneficial foreign investment aligned with regional security needs.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail