'Naps' rise to second after 2-0 win over SSFL leaders St Benedict's

Malick Secondary School’s Teung Burnley (R) runs with the ball against St Anthony’s College during the SSFL premier division match, at St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, on November 3. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership is building up for an intriguing end as Naparima College kept their title hopes alive courtesy a 2-0 win over league leaders St Benedict’s College at Lewis Street in San Fernando on November 3.

Quick-fire goals from strikers Jabari Rodriguez and Riquelme Phillips, in the 65th and 67th minutes respectively, tamed the La Romaine Lions (33 pts) in a contest which saw “Naps” (31 pts) climb into second place, leapfrogging city rivals Presentation College San Fernando, also on 31 pts, by a superior goal difference.

Naparima started a bit on the back foot in the opening 45 minutes, before turning on the heat in the second period. A relatively unimpressive first half from both teams saw the two South schools enter the half-time break without a goal.

Early on, St Benedict’s attacker Jelani Stoute got the better of Darion Hernandez on the left flank and charged inward threateningly but his attempt to break the deadlock was cleared courtesy a timely challenge from an alert Elijah Edwards.

A long ball from Naps goalkeeper Mikhail Clement gave Riquelme Phillips a half-chance in the 26th, but he was crowded out by defenders and incoming goalie Thane Devenish. Both teams, however, lacked the final shot in front goal in the first session.

However, when play resumed in the second half, Naps looked a different team. A back pass to St Benedict’s goalie Devenish saw him face to face with an oncoming, goal-hungry Phillips. Devenish tried to shake the attacker off the ball but Phillips stole possession, only to shoot wide in front an open goal and scupper a golden chance to go ahead.

Naparima’s attacking midfielder Jaydon Caprietta also threatened up top as the home team sought to keep their title chase on. And despite few chances coming St Benedict’s way, their attackers never looked comfortable in front of goal as Naparima’s back-line stood firm.

In the 63rd, Phillips took on two defenders while running goal-ward, and with a bit of luck, was able to get a shot off, which Devenish parried into the path of a pressing Rodriguez, who made no mistake and rifled home.

Two minutes later, Phillips made up for his earlier blunder in front of goal when he pounced on a half-hearted backward header to Devenish from a defender, which Phillips was first to get to, and stuck his foot out to send the hosts 2-0 up in quick succession.

St Benedict’s striker Jaylon Forbes tried endlessly to halve the deficit, but neither he nor his teammates could breach Naps’ defence. Joshua Ochoa played a neat ball across the Naparima goal, but it was cleared bravely by an attentive Edwards.

In the 81st, Ochoa got behind the defence but fired straight to Clement. Naps slowed down the game in the final moments as Benedict’s searched, in vain, for something to give. The result snapped the La Romaine Lions’ impressive run of form and also tightened the battle at the top of the 16-team table, with Naps boasting two games in hand. It was a statement victory for the boys in blue as it returned them to winning ways following two losses and a draw in their past three games, which brought an end to their stellar nine-match win streak.

Goal scorer Rodriguez said the match was a “physical contest,” but they were pleased to come away with the three points.

“I’m grateful to help my team get closer to the trophy. We just have to take it game by game,” he said.

He told us to go out there and keep on putting in the work, and that goal would come to us. we got the goal and we’re grateful for that.

In the only other contest on November 3, now 12th placed Malick put an end to fifth-placed St Anthony’s (25 pts) late run of form courtesy a match-winning strike from Jahda Riley, five minutes (90+5) into second half extra time.

The Westmoorings Tigers went ahead in the 30th minute through Jean Marc Thomas, but Malick’s Teung Burnley (43rd) pulled one back just before half-time. Both teams battled for the go-ahead goal in the second period, and in the final moments of the second period, Riley won it for Malick in fine style.

The other rescheduled game between Trinity Moka and Scarborough was postponed. The only fixture on November 4 sees Signal Hill taking on San Juan North Secondary, from 3.30 pm.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*12*29*33

Naparima*13*10*1*2*39*7*32*31

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*13*5*3*5*31*21*10*18

Signal Hill*7*5*0*2*22*10*12*15

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

San Juan North*12*2*3*7*20*24*-4*9

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0