Hope: Windies riding wave of momentum into Auckland

West Indies Rovman Powell attends a team training session, at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The first match bowls off on November 5. - (CWI Media)

WEST INDIES captain Shai Hope said his team’s recent success in Bangladesh has given them the belief and momentum to challenge New Zealand in their own backyard, as the regional side begins a demanding five-match T20 series at Eden Park, Auckland, from 2:15 am (TT time) on November 5.

Coming off a 3–0 sweep over Bangladesh in challenging conditions, Hope said the series versus the Black Caps is not just about results, but about testing themselves in foreign conditions ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup. “Coming off that 3-0 victory that we had in Bangladesh is a great confidence booster for us as a team,” Hope said. “It’s about trying to gain that momentum and hopefully we can get as much success as possible on this trip.”

Hope believes consistency and adaptability will define how far the West Indies can go — not just in this series, but in their continued push to reclaim a dominant place in world cricket.

“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best in their home territory,” he said. “As long as we keep playing cricket and growing as a team, we think we’re going to be very, very strong going into that World Cup.”

The Maroon have not played a five-match T20 series since June/July, when Australia swept them 5-0 at home in the Caribbean.

Hope, though, sees it as an ideal opportunity to fine-tune combinations and build rhythm. He welcomed the chance to play in New Zealand’s conditions, known for their swing-friendly pitches and unique venues, as part of a lengthy multi-format tour, which also includes a three-match ODI, and three-match Test series.

This tour is the Windies’ final for the year, and concludes on December 22 with the final Test.

“Every time I come here, it's a special moment for me,” Hope said. “Playing against one of the better teams in the world, as a player, you want to challenge yourself, certainly in their home conditions.”

Wednesday’s opener at Eden Park will be Hope’s first match at the historic ground — a venue famous for its short straight boundaries and lively atmosphere.

“I've never played here before. I've seen a lot of cricket on television, so I'm looking forward to this one for sure.”

Featuring for WI in the T20 tour are Matthew Forde, who suffered a shoulder injury in the summer but was recalled after successfully completing the rehabilitation and return-to-play protocols process.

He will be joined by Shamar Springer, who has been included to bolster a seam bowling unit that has suffered several recent injuries, including Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades, who have both been ruled out for this series.

Left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, will also miss the series following a recent dip in form attributed primarily to a technical issue with his action.

With conditions in New Zealand not expected to be as conducive to spin bowling, the opportunity was taken for him to work with specialists, through collaboration with the Royals Sports Group – owners of the Paarl Royals franchise in South Africa.

Hope added that they took pride in their ability to perform on the difficult, spin-friendly pitches of Bangladesh, but acknowledged that conditions in New Zealand will be vastly different.

However, he believes that both batsmen and bowlers will welcome the challenge. “One of the biggest things of being a professional cricketer — you've got to be able to adapt to each condition you go into.”

Despite recent ups and downs, Hope believes West Indies cricket is on the rise.

“I wouldn’t say that we're in a hole or in a rut,” he said. “The way how the guys are playing, the way how we've done as a team — there's certainly a lot to discuss. And I can certainly feel the progression in the team.”

The West Indies will look to translate that sense of progress into results when the first ball of the opening T20 is bowled at Eden Park.

West Indies T20 Squad vs New Zealand:

Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

Staff:

Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (assistant coach – batting), Ravi Rampaul (assistant coach – bowling), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach – fielding), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Krisnan Hurdle (mental skills/performance coach), Darc Browne (strength and conditioning coach), Fitzbert Alleyne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (performance analyst), Jerome Foster (content and media officer).