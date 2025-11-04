Franklyn Seechan cops masters crown at Trinbago Youth Masters table tennis tourney

Table tennis. - File photo courtesy Pexels

HARVARD’S Franklyn Seechan battled through the rounds to emerge champion of the masters division when the two-day Trinbago Youth Masters table tennis tourney served off at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on the weekend.

Up against Powergen’s Anil Ramlakhan in the final, Seechan won the first set 11-8, fought off a second set fightback 13-11 and eased to victory in the final set, 11-3.

En route to the trophy match, Seechan defeated Jerry Joseph (Enterprise Youths) 14-12, 11-8, 11-5 in the semi-final, David Gopaul (Oxford) 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 in the quarters and Satash Jodhan (Central) 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 in his opening fixture. On the other hand, Ramlakhan beat CVS’ Harnarine Moonasar 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 in the semis, Central’s Ishwar Sookoonsingh 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 in the quarter-final and Oxford’s Vasdev Roopnarine 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5.

In the youth categories, Crusaders’ Malik Gopaul and QPCC’s Jordan Thong topped the boys and girls singles, respectively. Gopaul unplugged Powergen’s Josiah Joseph 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-6 in the title match while Thong ousted club-mate Jinai Samuel into second position courtesy a 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 result.

Crusaders proved their worth in other divisions as Nirav Basant bettered teammate Mateo Mollineau 14-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 in the boys U17 singles final while Mollineau claimed top honours in the boys U13 singles, with an 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7 result over Powergen’s Daniel Bhim.

Blasters’ Elizabeth Rajah was crowned champion of the girls U13 singles after outplaying Powergen’s Zuri Radge Coomar 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the gold medal match. Zuri, however, still snared singles gold in the girls U11 after getting past independent player Hidayah Mohammed 15-13, 11-7, 11-6.

Zuri’s sibling Samir Radge Coomar came up trumps in the boys U11 singles as he got the better of Crusaders’ Rivaan Basant 11-6, 11-2, 11-5.

And in the boys and girls U9 singles finals, Samir claimed another crown after topping Rivaan Basant 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 while Central’s Ishta Ramdatt was victorious in the girls equivalent, via an 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 triumph over Kyziah Dates (NGS).