Digicel Foundation hosts internal staff blood drive

Corey Dennis, Digicel customer experience agent at the internal staff blood drive. -

The Digicel Foundation hosted an internal staff blood drive in partnership with the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Port of Spain General Hospital Blood Bank on October 28 to strengthen the nation’s blood bank reserves.

A media release said, each pint has the potential to save up to three lives. Blood donations remain vital to sustaining the nation’s healthcare system, directly supporting surgeries, trauma cases, and life-saving medical treatments.

Encouraging employees to “Give the Gift of Life,” the initiative aimed to support the nation’s blood supply and promote volunteerism among staff. Forty-one team members were screened, resulting in eight successful blood donations – a reminder of the critical need to raise blood donor numbers in Trinidad and Tobago. The collective effort at the Digicel TT head office will help as many as 24 patients in need, the release said.

Diana Mathura-Hobson, Digicel Foundation project manager, said, “At Digicel Foundation, we believe that meaningful impact starts with each of us. Today’s blood drive shows the power of small acts – a few minutes of our time can mean a lifetime for someone else.”