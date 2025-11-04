A messy situation

DCP Junior Benjamin - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Last Friday the country was plunged into a state of total panic as social media and local news outlets raised alarms without proper investigation or verification.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin remarked, "Based on everything shared on social and traditional media, the executive decided to cancel the leave of all officers."

The fact that the police executive relies on social media and conventional media for their information is absurd. It shows that the police are reacting to unverified information circulating on these platforms.

The panic was sparked by rumours of a potential attack or war, leading to early closures of schools, businesses, shops, and offices. This resulted in significant traffic congestion on the roads and highways. Grocery stores experienced a surge in panic buying, with toilet paper becoming one of the most sought-after items.

Does the purchase of this item reflect the situation we find ourselves in?

C PETERS

via e-mail