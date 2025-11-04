80-year-old Trinidadian runs 40th New York City Marathon

Dr Everold Hosein competes, on November 3, in the 2025 New York City Marathon, in New York. - Photo courtesy CUNY-SPH

Eighty-year-old Trinidadian-born distinguished scholar at City University of New York/School of Public Health (CUNY-SPH) Dr Everald Hosein, continues to beat the odds after running his 40th consecutive New York City Marathon on November 2.

A CUNY-SPH release said this year’s marathon was Hosein’s ninth since having a heart attack days after running in the 2016 NYC Marathon. Hosein was fitted with a stent and pacemaker and was able to run the marathon a year later, albeit in one of his slowest times.

Following his run on November 2, Hosein said, “For heart attack survivors, my advice is keep exercising. It is good for you. Consult with your doctor. You don’t have to do Marathons, but you should be physically active every day.

“For everyone, just walking an accumulated 30 minutes per day is great for one’s mental health, prevents diabetes, and improves your cardiovascular health. Just 30 minutes per day, in any combination.”