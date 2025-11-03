Sturge: PM to be briefed on Defence Force orders

DEFENCE Minister Wayne Sturge says Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be briefed about decisions to recall TT Defence Force (TTDF) personnel to base and a subsequent order for them to stand down.

He made this comment on November 2 in response to an order issued on October 31 for active military personnel to be recalled to base by 6 pm on that day, all military installations being locked down and then an order being issued at 11.15 pm, for personnel to stand down.

These decisions fueled speculation that US military strikes against targets in Venezuela were imminent. This saw some schools closing early on October 31 and some people engaging in panic buying at supermarkets.

While most military personnel have returned to normal duties, senior military officers on November 1, indicated three teams have been assigned to respond to any emergency and have been deployed to strategic locations. The officers added this is part of a larger operation which is in effect in the event of any military action in Venezuela.

When asked about the order to recall military personnel to base on October 31, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was not aware about this order but would find out. She also said government had no information about any imminent US attack against Venezuela. Persad-Bissessar added US President Donald Trump denied knowledge about such an attack.

In a Whatsapp comment, Sturge said, "The Honourable Prime Minister will be briefed on an actual Stage 1 deployment or other significant operations and not every single exercise aimed at preparedness."

Efforts to contact Persad-Bissessar were unsuccessful.

With respect to the orders issued on October 31, Sturge said, "A press release will be sent out tomorrow."

Sturge declined to respond to a question in the House of Representatives from Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales about the call back to base for personnel, on the grounds it was not in the public interest to do so.

Senior military officers said this order was issued in relation to international reports of an imminent US military attack on Venezuela.

Last week, the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely visited Port of Spain and members of the US Marines 22nd Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted exercises with local security forces.

The Gravely was one of three guided missile destroyers which started the US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean. The other two vessels are the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson. The MEU was one of the units involved in the US military invasion of Grenada in October 1983, after then Grenadian prime minister Maurice Bishop and members of his government were killed in a coup. US Navy SEALS and the US Army's elite Delta Force, were also said to be involved in the invasion which was code named Operation Urgent Fury.

The US forces in the region, which also included the MEU and a nuclear attack submarine, will soon be joined by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its strike group which are currently en route from the Mediterranean.

Venezuela's National Assembly this week declared Persad-Bissessar persona non-grata and there were public protests in Venezuela condemning Persad-Bissessar's support for the US.