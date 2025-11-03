St Benedict's, 'Naps' meet in SSFL south derby

Josiah Ochoa of St Benedict's College, left, tries to keep possession against Fatima College in a SSFL premier division match at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain, on September 20. - Faith Ayoung

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division leaders St Benedict's College (33 points) can inch closer to lifting the 2025 title on November 3 with a victory against rivals Naparima College (28 points) in a rescheduled clash at the latter's home base at Lewis Street in San Fernando, on November 3.

Benedict's currently have a two-point lead on the standings ahead of another southern outfit in Presentation College San Fernando (31 points), with "Naps" five points back in fourth after experiencing a slip which has seen them go without a win in their last three matches after rattling off nine straight wins to start the season. With a victory, Benedict's can move to 36 points with a solitary match still to play – a tally which will be insurmountable for their nearest rivals in Presentation, Naparima and the reigning champions Fatima College who are third with 29 points and have only one league fixture left.

On the flip side, a win for Naparima could yet swing the title race back open as they will climb to 31 points with two games still left to play. Intriguingly, the tenth-placed Signal Hill Secondary (15 points) can still reach a maximum of 39 points if they win their remaining eight games. The SSFL has been hampered by a number of postponed matches this season, with Signal Hill feeling the brunt with many of their games being rescheduled because of travel issues via the air and seabridge.

In other matches on November 3, the "Westmoorings Tigers" of St Anthony's College (25 points) will aim to continue their late-season charge when they host the 13th-placed Malick Secondary (nine points) in Westmoorings, with the sixth-placed Trinity College Moka (21 points) playing Scarborough Secondary (seven points) in Moka.

On November 4, Signal Hill are scheduled to meet San Juan North Secondary in Trinidad, before hosting St Mary's College in Tobago two days later. Signal Hill are also scheduled to play on November 10 away to Queen's Royal College and at home against the Tigers and St Augustine Secondary on November 13 and 16 respectively.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*13*11*0*2*41*12*29*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

Naparima*12*9*1*2*37*7*30*28

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*13*5*3*5*31*21*10*18

Signal Hill*7*5*0*2*22*10*12*15

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

San Juan North*12*2*3*7*20*24*-4*9

Malick*12*2*3*7*25*34*-9*9

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0