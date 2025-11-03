Spooky fun at Miss Dixie's Preschool, Daycare and Vacation Camp

Keenai Joseph, three, dressed as the Grim Reaper. - Photos by Innis Francis

As part of the yearly Halloween customs, Miss Dixie's Preschool, Daycare and Vacation Camp hosted a dress-down day for the school's young students.

On October 31, the tiny mites dressed up in Halloween costumes at their Prince of Wales Street, San Fernando school.

School principal Dixie-Ann Mc Kenzie said most parents don't believe in the tradition, but at the school they encourage inclusivity for all as an educational tool for growth, understanding and acceptance.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis captured some of the students in their costumes.