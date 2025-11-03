Retired fireman found dead in Cumuto

Anslym Alonzo -

The body of a 63-year-old retired fireman has been found three days after he went missing.

Anslym Alonzo was last seen on October 31, in his workshop in Coalmine, Sangre Grande.

The Duranta Gardens resident was driving a burgundy Nissan Note.

His family was unable to contact him that night.

Police found his body in a forested area in Little Coora Road, Cumuto, shortly after lunch on November 3.

His daughter identified his body at the scene.

Relatives, speaking with Newsday on November 3, said they cannot think of any reason he would be targeted.

They said they did not want to speculate and are awaiting further information from the police.

"We have no idea what happened or why anyone would have wanted him dead."

The district medical officer ordered his body to be removed to the Forensic Scrience Centre in St James on November 4, for an autopsy.