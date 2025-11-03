Reading South America

CURRENT EVENTS often call for a good book that can provide an in-depth analysis of an issue. Take, for instance, the US decision to challenge Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and destroy boats said to be carrying illegal drugs in the Caribbean.

What do you know about Venezuela and Maduro that has led to the situation? Relying on social media’s sensationalism or one-sided, politicised versions of foreign news can’t give a better understanding of an important international issue playing out close to home.

Below are some of the books I have found most helpful in understanding South America. Each non-fiction book – most of the books are written by journalists – reads like a novel.

1. News of a Kidnapping by Gabriel García Márquez – Colombian Nobel laureate García Márquez (who described himself as a Caribbean writer in The Fragrance of Guava) was best known for his magical realism, but the author often revisited his roots in journalism.

News of a Kidnapping, first published in 1996, tells the story of ten kidnappings (mostly journalists) masterminded by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar after the Colombian government agreed on an extradition treaty with the US government. There’s no better book to understand South American politics and the complicated web of narco-terrorism than this.

2. Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent by Eduardo Galeano – With a foreword by the renowned Chilean novelist Isabel Allende, Open Veins… examines centuries of colonial exploitation in South America, highlighting the continent’s abundant resources: gold, silver, cacao, rubber, bauxite, oil, and even bananas.

A great deal has been written about the political and historical exploitation of African resources during colonialism, but the story of colonial pillage in South America is not as widely known. Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves. South America has mineral wealth necessary for developing 21st-century technology, so this book explains the future of South America as much as its past.

3. Things Are Never So Bad That They Can't Get Worse: Inside the Collapse of Venezuela by William Neuman – Working as a correspondent in Venezuela, this New York Times journalist presents the humanitarian side of the country's economic collapse through spellbinding anecdotes about life in Venezuela’s chaos.

There’s no better book for showing the struggle, hope, terror and desire to flee Venezuela’s failing economy. It’s a sobering look at economic mismanagement, with Venezuelan history woven into the story of the country’s present challenges.

4. Bolívar: American Liberator by Marie Arana – This book presents a history of South America through the life of Simón Bolívar, who liberated the continent from colonial rule. Bolívar might have united the region into one country if Venezuela had not destabilised his plans.

Arana's work explores Venezuela's historical relationships with the rest of South America and Venezuela’s convenient use of the liberator’s legacy. It is the definitive book on capturing Bolívar as both a man and a legend, offering interpretations of him from the perspectives of various South American countries.

5. Comandante: Hugo Chávez's Venezuela by Rory Carroll – There’s no shortage of biographies on Chávez, but I prefer this one by an Irish journalist who worked for the Guardian newspaper in Great Britain. Carroll is sufficiently immersed in Venezuelan culture to understand and explain its complexities, but culturally removed from regional political bias. He does an admirable job of showing how charisma can be politically powerful and economically disastrous.

Chávez's story, told through personal anecdotes and speeches, brings the controversial leader to life for readers.

6. Crude Nation: How Oil Riches Ruined Venezuela by Raúl Gallegos – This Cuban-born journalist, educated in the US at Columbia University, served as an oil correspondent in Caracas, covering Venezuela’s story of having the world's largest oil reserves. Here, we find a regional interpretation of Venezuela from a Latin American perspective. Gallegos writes a fascinating account of fiscal irresponsibility, questionable politics, and poor leadership.

7. Señor Vivo and the Coca Lord by Louis de Bernières – Sometimes a novel drives home a point better than a non-fiction book, and this is one vivid example of that feat. Told from the point of view of an ordinary citizen, crime affecting a fictitious Latin American country seems comical at first, then absurd. As time passes, crime is no longer a joking matter. Sound familiar?

Take your pick of books to stay informed. You’ll find each one of these selections an invaluable glimpse into South American history, politics and economics. Together, they bring a better understanding of the tension and conflict unfolding around us.