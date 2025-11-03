Police still on high alert

DCP Junior Benjamin during a police media briefing on September 11. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

DCP Junior Benjamin said police, particularly those in operational sections, were still on high alert.

On Friday, members of the TT Defence Force (TTDF) were ordered to report for duty and the police suspended all leave for regular and special reserved officers.

However, hours after, the heightened alert level was stood down and officers not rostered to work were allowed to return home, a Sunday media report said.

On Friday, the parliament also approved a three-month extension to the State of Emergency (SoE).

When asked for comment on the police’s alert level, Benjamin said, “We are taking that security posture to ensure the safety and security of all our officers. We still hold the position where leave, at this time, has been suspended.”

He said the police would continue to look at the situation, on a case-by-case basis and make decisions as the organisation continued to analyse TT’s security temperature.

Benjamin said the service would look at things day-by-day.

Police commissioner Allister Guevarro will be hosting its executive meeting on November 3 and the situation will be looked at.

“Any further decisions, we would ensure the media is informed if there is any change of position,” Benjamin said.

He assured the public that there was no need for anxiety. Friday’s news resulted in people rushing to supermarkets. Some schools were closed.

Benjamin said the police ensures it operates by intelligence and information and, so far, there was no intelligence to speak to what was being seen brandished about in the media.

“We want to inform the public that if they have to listen to any form of information let it be from a verified source. The TTPS corporate communication would be a good source to listen to,” he said.

He also asked the public to cooperate with the police

“We have several operations going on. This is not because of what is happening in the media. “We are still in an SoE and therefore the security posture of the police service is one where we are putting efforts to ensure a constant reduction in crime.

“We are going against our priority offenders and we need the support of the public to be with us.”

He asked the public to be patient, if at times, they found themselves in roadblocks. He also asked the public to cooperate with the police and if they saw something, say something.