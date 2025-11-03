PM to address special THA sitting

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar is expected to address Tobago’s long-standing call for autonomy and other pressing issues confronting the island during a special sitting of the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on November 4.

The event, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, marks Persad-Bissessar’s first official address to the THA since the UNC-led coalition won the April 28 general election. The coalition won 26 seats while the PNM got 13 and the Tobago People’s Party, two.

It is also her first official visit to Tobago since winning the election.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister on November 3 said Persad-Bissessar is being accompanied by a small ministerial delegation.

The delegation includes Attorney General John Jeremie, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, Works Minister Jearlean John, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein and permanent secretary to the Prime Minister and head of the Public Service Natasha Barrow.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine extended the invitation to the PM in keeping with the provisions of Act 40 of 1996.

The release said the visit is aimed at advancing the government’s ongoing programme of national outreach and collaboration with business and institutional partners across the sister isle.

It will also focus on promoting stronger governance, deepening inter-island co-operation and accelerating shared development priorities that drive inclusive growth and national progress.