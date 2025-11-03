NCC set to launch Carnival 2026 on November 7

Gregory David in his fancy Indian costume Istaga during the National Carnival Commission's traditional mas competition in this file photo. -

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) will officially launch Carnival 2026 this Friday.

It will be held between Chacon and Abercrombie Streets, Brian Lara Promenade from 9 am-6 pm.

In a release, NCC said Carnival 2026 will feature traditional characters, exhibitions, workshops, kids’ zones, a performance by 2025 Panorama champion Republic Bank Exodus and a concert featuring some of calypso and soca’s biggest names.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin and NCC chairman Peter Kanhai are expected to deliver addresses.

On August 15, the Ministry and NCC held a soft launch of Carnival 2026 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Benjamin then announced that her ministry and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) were set to collaborate on a study of Carnival 2026.

She said then this study will allow the ministry to measure how Carnival affects TT’s ability to earn revenue.