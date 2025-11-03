Holy Name, St Joseph's Convent seize north zone volleyball bronze

Holy Name Convent Port of Spain's under-15 volleyball team. Photo courtesy Secondary Schools Volleyball League -

Holy Name Convent and St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) were among the schools who achieved podium places on October 30 when the bronze-medal matches of the 2025 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) north zone competition were held at Aranguez North Secondary.

In the Under-17 clash, Holy Name and SJCPoS battled for bronze, with the latter school getting the victory. SJCPoS took the first set 25-11, before completing the win by taking the second set 25-12.

The Holy Name girls gave a better account of themselves in the Under-15 battle for bronze, as they got an exciting three-set victory over their counterparts from Maple Leaf International School. The Maple Leaf girls won the first set 25-17. However, Holy Name roared back in the second set to take it 26-15, before sealing the match with a 15-11 win in the third and decisive set to seize the bronze medal by two sets to one.

In the open division, though, Maple Leaf exacted some revenge on behalf of their younger compatriots as they ascended to bronze with a straight-sets win of 25-20, 25-22 over Holy Name.

The respective north zone finals were initially scheduled for October 31 at Aranguez North. However, an SSVL official said the matches were postponed due to hysteria created on October 31 as parents of various players involved took their children out of school early. Earlier that day, all military personnel were ordered to report to their respective bases by 6 pm on said day, with several schools and businesses in the nation's capital also closing earlier than normal.

In the respective finals, International School of Port of Spain (ISPS) will play SJCPoS in both the Under-15 and open north zone finals, with ISPS set to battle Maple Leaf in the Under-17 final.