Hillview whip Mucurapo 3-0, stay perfect in SSFL 'Big 5'

Hillview College's Kemarley Pierre, right, attempts a pass as Mucurapo West Secondary School's Nazim Skinner applies pressure during the First Citizens SSFL Big 5 competition at Mucurapo West Secondary School Grounds, on November 1. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) east zone championship division winners Hillview College (six points) continued their perfect run in the 2025 campaign when they defeated Mucurapo West Secondary 3-0 in Mucurapo on November 1 in their First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" playoff match.

With two games under their belt so far in the tourney which will see three teams promoted to the SSFL premier division for 2026, Hillview arguably have one foot through the promotion door with back-to-back victories and their +10 goal differential.

On a compact, bumpy surface at Mucurapo West's school compound, Hillview were adamant on playing their patient, passing style while the Mucurapo team just seemed content with getting the ball into their opponent's territory by any means necessary – making way for a clash of vastly contrasting styles.

Mucurapo rarely had a sight at the Hillview goal in the first half, with their best chance falling to striker Amenhotep Harper who sent a right-footer over bar in the fifth minute after being teed up outside the area.

At the other end, Hillview came into their own around the half hour mark in a goalless first half as they tested goalie Kenwyn Williams and his Mucurapo defence by creating numerous chances. In the 32nd minute, Williams made a sharp save to deny Hillview attacker Tafari Kerr, before sprinting off his line to deny the latter player again just seconds later. The hosts were definitely living dangerously at this point, as a 36th-minute cross by Hillview's Jahmarley Ellis was only just cleared away, with defender Samuel Lee Lung having a goal-bound header cleared off the line in first-half stoppage-time by a Mucurapo defender.

At the half, Hillview coach Jeremy McMeo brought on winger Darnell Walcott, and it's fair to say the 15 year old left his stamp on proceedings as he scored a stylish brace which helped his team take all three points. The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute, as Walcott volleyed in a right-footer from close range after Williams made a brilliant save in a corner sequence.

With Walcott's opener, Hillview's confidence grew in the contest and they had the Mucurapo defence under constant pressure. In the 62nd minute, Williams was called into action again as he sprung to his right to stop a long-range hit from Jaheim Mitchell who then had a header cleared off the line from the ensuing corner.

Six minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage when midfielder Kalif Sylvester expertly placed in from close range after Walcott sent in a dangerous ball from the right which was touched on by Ellis.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage-time, Walcott had the last telling touch in the contest when he dispatched a beautiful left-footed volley into the far corner after meeting a low left-side cross.

Despite the loss, Mucurapo (three points) remain in second as they got a 3-1 win over south championship winners Palo Seco Secondary in their opening game on October 29. The other match scheduled for November 1 between Tobago championship division victors Speyside Secondary and central zone winners Presentation College Chaguanas was postponed because of flight issues.

Big 5 action is scheduled to resume on November 5 when Presentation host Mucurapo and Palo Seco Secondary take on Speyside, who are still to play a game in the five-team tournament.

SSFL First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" standings:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview College*2*2*0*0*10*0*10*6

Mucurapo West*2*1*0*1*3*4*-1*3

Speyside*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

Palo Seco*1*0*0*1*1*3*-2*0

Presentation Chaguanas*1*0*0*1*0*7*-7*0