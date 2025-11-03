DOMA head: Nothing good comes from panic

Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud -

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud said nothing good comes from panic when called for comment on the Defence Force being on high alert and all military personnel being ordered to report to their bases on October 31.

Speaking in a largely personal capacity in a phone interview on November 2, Aboud said the calling up of the police and regiment on Friday did not really cause any trouble for Port of Spain or any difficulty, but it was the reaction of the people that caused the problem.

He added that he did not see that there was any reason for people to feel like there was impending danger.

“There was no information other than this constant barrage of threats and counter-threats coming between the US and Venezuela and the presence of so many military personnel and aircrafts and so on.”

Aboud said there was nothing else in the atmosphere to give the impression that what happened on Friday should have had the effect that it did.

“What caused the problem was the people of Trinidad and Tobago seemed to be anticipating some negative impact on our country, if, in fact, America did decide to take some kind of military action against Venezuela.

“It is that speculation and anticipation of some sort of fallout that seemed to have caused the trouble.”

He, personally, could not see how that connection was being made.

People were speculating that out of spite or revenge Venezuela might commit some act of aggression against TT, he said

But he did not feel that was a reasonable assumption.

“I have not heard anything said by our leaders, locally, to indicate that that is a fear and I, frankly, do not think in my own mind that Venezuela would have any time to do that if any action is taken against them.

“I don’t think it is realistic to expect military action by the US or any intervention of any sort would create that sort of danger for TT.”

Aboud said he was trying to be rational, sensible and calm.

He said TT’s biggest problem had been, for a long time, porous borders that allowed free movement of “illicit drugs, guns” etc.

“The stories run wild about what has taken place which is a big problem. Many of the stories are not accurate and peoples’ reputations are put to the sword by those who cast all these aspersions and rumours and the truth is we need to get to the bottom of it.”

He also said the perception of illicit activity in TT had damaged the country terribly.

“ A lot of good people have gone silent and withdrawn instead of participating in national development. They have just become very despondent about the carelessness and nastiness that is thrown about locally.”

Aboud said he supported a good national defense effort to secure TT’s borders and protect the country from those who were causing all this harm and corrupting society with illicit money gained from drugs, guns etc.

“That money is corroding and corrupting our country and one of the reasons why the government has been on solid footing in its acceptance of the American action in this hemisphere is that with that action comes the promise that they will shut down all of that illicit trade that has been damaging our country for several decades.

“It is one of the reasons why I believe the government is on solid footing to continue to appreciate what the Americans could do for us with respect to shutting that trade down.

“Nothing good could come from panic and I believe, there should be more information and knowledge, if it is possible from a national security point of view.”