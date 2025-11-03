Deal with fireworks terror now

THE EDITOR: Fireworks Use Sufferers (FUS) expresses its deepest sympathy to the parents and relatives of the three-day-old baby who died on the morning after the Divali night celebrations.

Members are reading in the news that this family was "terrorised" by users of fireworks that night. And despite pleas from the family to those who heartlessly were disturbing this child to desist from the act, they continued with their loud explosives.

The child’s death could have been due to the fireworks or just SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). Nevertheless, the government has in our opinion acted recklessly, thoughtlessly, and biased by banning the use of fireworks for independence and not doing the same for Divali. It has no excuse for this.

The Prime Minister knows that fireworks are used in abundance on Divali night, and if she cared about the ill-effects on the elderly, the children, and the animals, she could have also sent out a similar statement to the public that only silent fireworks should be used. Of course, also requiring a permit to do so.

In our opinion, the UNC is no different to the PNM in that they both seem to be protecting and assisting the importer/wholesaler of fireworks, Fireone Fireworks. This device is not even a necessary item, yet forex (foreign exchange) is being used to import it.

Even if the baby died from SIDS, or due to some other factor, we are sure the terrifying noise from the fireworks added to the tragedy. The police are also of no use when you call them. Most times they either have no manpower or vehicle to investigate, or they just don’t care and see no emergency to deal with the lawbreakers.

The government must immediately deal with this issue, as time is approaching for the Old Year's night of terror. It must not let time pass and allow thousands of citizens, and poor animals, be at the mercy of those who are intent on breaking the law, and get fun and pleasure in disturbing neighbourhoods.

All activists and stakeholders who are against the use of fireworks must either hold a public protest or demand an answer from both the PM and the Attorney General on how the government intends to deal with this situation.

NALINI DIAL

president, FUS