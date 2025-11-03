Club Sando blank 'Cale' 2-0 in TTPFL

Club Sando celebrate a goal against Caledonia in their TT Premier Football League match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on November 1. - Photo courtesy Club Sando's Instagram

The Angus-Eve coached Club Sando (six points) team continued their solid start to the 2025/26 TT Premier Football league campaign when they got a well-earned 2-0 win over Caledonia at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on November 1.

In what was the second game of a double-header, Sando moved level on points with Miscellaneous Police FC at the league's summit, although the latter team has a +5 goal differential compared to Sando's +3. Veteran defensive player Elton John scored in the first half for Sando, with attacker Keron Cornwall scoring a well-taken item in the second half to seal three points for a Sando team which welcomed the return of winger Real Gill by way of a second-half cameo.

Caledonia created the game's first real opening in the 13th minute through Jariel Arthur, but his left-footer curled over the bar. In the 24th minute, John found the radar as he scored from close range after the "Cale" defence failed to deal with a left-side corner from Cornwall. Sando's lead was almost doubled in the 32nd minute, but Jabarri Henry's spanking long range drive went just wide, with Cornwall being denied by the legs of Caledonia goalie Isaiah Diaz in the 43rd minute.

Soon after the break in the 54th minute, Sando got their second goal as Cornwall put Diaz on his backside and calmly slotted into the goal at the end of a counter after being found with a delightful lofted ball by Marc Wharfe which exposed Caledonia's high line.

In the latter stages of the game, Cale looked a threat in attacking areas, particularly with the introduction of Josiah Edwards and Kiron Manswell. Both men dazzled with their dancing feet, but the Sando defence did enough as goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo was rarely tested. In the 81st minute, veteran Caledonia playmaker Keron "Ballpest" Cummings flashed a left-footed free kick just over the bar. Meanwhile, two minutes later, a dangerous, low cross from Edwards just evaded Tyrese Manswell at the back stick as the latter player eventually crashed into the post.

Sando's win momentarily took them to second ahead of Prisons FC's meeting with 1976 FC Phoenix at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, on November 2 after press time.

In the first game of the Couva double-header on November 1, holders Defence Force (two points) were held to a draw for a second straight game as FC Eagles salvaged a point with a stoppage-time goal in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Perhaps with one eye on their Concacaf Caribbean Cup semifinal away tie to Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Jamaica on November 5, Defence Force looked destined to get the three points as first-half goals by Shaquille Bertrand and Elijah Seechan overturned an early deficit.

As the game drifted into the sixth minute of second-half stoppage-time, though, a much-changed Eagles team soared to new heights when winger Dominic Douglas fired a right-footed volley beyond goalie Isaiah Williams and into the far corner after the Army/Coast Guard combination failed to deal with a right-side cross from Liam Burns.

Douglas got a yellow card as he took off his jersey to celebrate, but his goal ensured a refreshing contrast of emotions for those in the Eagles camp as they had suffered a crushing 10-0 loss to Defence Force in one of their meetings last season.

The start of this weekend's contest was just as good as the conclusion for Eagles, as they opened the scoring in the 11th minute when veteran marksman Ataullah Guerra slotted into the far corner at the end of a surging run from fellow new recruit Sedale McLean. Bertrand equalised for the Army in the 25th minute when he headed home a corner from Joshua Araujo-Wilson, with Seechan giving Defence Force the lead in the 35th minute after Bertrand fed him on a platter at the end of a deadly counter-attack. Guerra had a point-blank effort saved just before Defence Force's go-ahead goal, but Douglas critically had the last say in the contest as Eagles got their first point this season.

After press time on November 2, Point Fortin Civic and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were scheduled to meet in Mahaica.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*2*2*0*0*6*1*5*6

Club Sando*2*2*0*0*3*0*3*6

Prisons*1*1*0*0*3*2*1*3

MIC Central FC*2*1*0*1*3*3*0*3

Jabloteh*2*1*0*1*2*4*-2*3

Defence Force*2*0*2*0*2*2*0*2

Eagles FC*2*0*1*1*2*3*-1*1

AC Port of Spain*2*0*1*1*0*2*-2*1

La Horquetta Rangers*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

1976 FC Phoenix*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

Caledonia*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Point Fortin*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0