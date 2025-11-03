Are we just collateral?

THE EDITOR: Since our independence from the British, two major political parties have remained arch-rivals for political power. And while one had been dominant for decades, political dominance today by any political party appears to be fast fading.

A former prime minister, whether he was in or out of power, candidly acknowledged reigning prime ministers’ "nature" to stay in power, or that yearning to regain it if lost.

And given today’s offshore challenges, those political desires seem difficult to conceal.

In our 63 years of independence we’ve faced a revolution in 1970 and an attempted coup in 1990. Today we are facing something potentially more destructive than those two previous security challenges combined. Unfortunately, there’s very little our government, even with all our combined security forces, can physically do about this present challenge.

Today, the world’s foremost democracy, possibly the nation with the most hi-tech weapons, and who we, TT, literally depend on (food supply, trade, shipping access, etc) for our very survival, are at odds with our nearest neighbour, who is just seven miles away, more than 175 times larger than us and encompasses our south and western seas.

The issue at hand is the occupation of a sensitive part of Caribbean waters by the leading democracy with large armed ships and its present unpredictable leader saying he’s preventing massive illegal drugs transportation and making no bones about pursuing further prevention.

On the other side, our closest neighbour with a socialist government, whose recent attempt to illegally claim almost half of one of its resource-rich neighbouring democratic countries, is also not backing down from this challenge.

So where does that leave us? Tiny, irrelevant TT in their eyes?

All our citizens should be concerned. Our small country is caught in the middle of a conflict between two well-armed giants, and should there be any death or destruction in Trinidad, will it be viewed as inconsequential collateral damage in their "grand" plans?

And while I should be perturbed like any other citizen when I hear the verbal sentiments expressed by our opposing political leaders, I just can’t help viewing their opposing stances as comical. Because when you realistically think about this situation and the possible serious consequences TT could face, the divisive election-campaign-like declarations they both continue to throw against each other cannot be described in any other way. Are they still on the election campaign trail? Are there any real care and concerns for citizens?

Are they giving the population the impression that it’s either red or yellow missiles that will be flying close to or over us? Are they (red and yellow leaders) telling the nation that, God forbid, should one of those sophisticated missiles hit our country it would mean that the death toll depends on who fired the missile, so it would be either red deaths or yellow deaths, but not the deaths of both red and yellow diehards?

And if a missile erroneously did hit us during this confrontation, our great-grandchildren would be struggling to find out exactly which side it came from because in war, just like politics, the blame-game never ends.

Please, leaders, our general election is over, we are all facing potential death and destruction from outside forces. Now is definitely not the time to be openly demonstrating political division among us. We are already conscious of the political non-co-operation even while there are hundreds of murders every year.

You are both not making it any easier for citizens with your literal for-and-against display in these very serious times. Stop conveniently playing it down or blowing it out of proportion, which is what each of you and your prominent supporters are clearly doing in this very serious situation.

Let us be real, this US/Venezuela situation is way out of our hands. The only thing we (TT) have to offer to either of them is our land space…with or without people.

My best advice to citizens: Pray.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas