Two dead at Santa Cruz

- File photo

TWO men were killed in a single incident at Santa Cruz on the evening of November 1, the police told Newsday on November 2.

DCP Curt Simon said, "Last night there was a double murder at Sun Valley, Santa Cruz, at about 10 pm.

"One man succumbed on the scene. One was dead on arrival at Mount Hope Hospital."

According to police, around 8.25 pm, first responders received a report of loud explosions near Sun Valley Extension.

On arrival, officers found Angelo Leandre, 31, of Sun Valley Extension, lying motionless on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, Jeremiah Britto, also of La Canoa Road, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mr Hope, but was pronounced dead at 8.50 pm.

Investigators said Leandre had been washing a car when several armed men approached and opened fire. Britto, who was standing nearby, was also hit. Leandre reportedly tried to flee but was pursued and shot multiple times before collapsing on the roadway.

Crime scene investigators recovered 18 spent 9mm shell casings and two projectiles.

Police are continuing investigations into the shooting.