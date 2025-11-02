Trnidad and Tobago Cricket Board to focus on grassroots, modernisation

(FILE) Wicketkeeper Johnathon Ramnarace of South East Zone looks on after Justin Jagessar of the Central Zone played a shot during the Under 17 Zonal Tournament match, on April 20, 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

NEWLY installed third vice-president of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Avinash Suruj said the newly-appointed executive is preparing to enter a new era of modernisation anchored on grassroots development, technological advancement, and renewed public confidence in the nation’s cricketing system.

Suruj, speaking alongside TTCB general secretary and attorney Henry Chase, during a TV6 programme on October 31, said his vision for the TTCB’s next four years revolves around two central pillars: strengthening the zonal and grassroots structures that feed national teams, and rebranding the TTCB to align with the demands of the modern sporting landscape.

“We have to start looking at the next set of Pollards, the next set of Narines, the next set of Bravos and that could only really come from looking at the grassroot level,” Suruj said.

Suruj was appointed TTCB third vice-president after bettering veteran cricket administrator Parasram Singh 29-12 at the polls on October 25.

He added that when TTCB president Azim Bassarath invited him to serve, he made it clear that his focus would be on rebuilding from the base and refreshing the board’s image to make it more relevant in today’s digital age.

“The main thing I told him was that I wanted to really focus on two main pillars, one being looking at the grassroot level, looking at the systems and the programmes involved in the zones because those are the ones that feed to the top, and also a sort of rebranding of the TTCB,” Suruj said.

While Suruj commended the board’s long-standing success and contributions to national cricket, he said the next phase of the TTCB’s journey must embrace modernisation and efficiency in every aspect of the game — from administration to on-field operations.

“I think the cricket board has done extensively well over its tenure, but we’ve come to an age now of 2025 into 2026 where it’s very modern, very digital,” he said. “From a simple aspect of scoring, you know, we need to improve things up. I’m just giving that example as one item, but I think in terms of modernisation and digitisation, that is something I really want to take forward now at the helm. I really try to take the TTCB brand to a whole new level.”

Suruj said a strong foundation in the zones is crucial for national success. He confirmed that zonal competitions remain the core of player identification, and that fair, transparent selections critical to ensure the best talents rise through the ranks.

“The zonal structure is going to be of paramount importance because they are the feeder to the top. Let’s say you have a national under-15 team that you need to select. You’re going to have a zonal competition. And from that, the zones are the ones that will pick the best. Now, if we don’t get the best at the zonal level, we’re not going to get the best national team.”

He warned that politics and bias have no place in the selection process and that restoring trust within zones will encourage more young players to participate.

“If you have a player who may not have supported X or a player that may have supported Y, if he’s the better player, he needs to be the better player,” Suruj said. “To bring back that level of confidence in the system will drive people from the communities to their zone. Once they excel, they move to the national team and inevitably will get a fair chance.”