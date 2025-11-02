The Nobel Prize

-

The Nobel Prize, that most sought-after and elusive badge of international recognition for the highest levels of excellence, has been in the news of late, not always for the best reasons.

It was appropriate that the Nobel Peace Prize committee withstood the unseemly bullying by Washington to award the 2025 prize to Donald Trump.

It would have been a bit previous for him to receive such acknowledgement, since his international campaign for the glory it might bestow is still under way, most notably in the Far East. Plus, the miraculously achieved ceasefire in Gaza has not yet become a lasting peace.

Add to the equation the fact that the US has in all but name started a war with Venezuela in which dozens of people have already been killed for allegedly being narco-traffickers. They might well be, but those are extra-judicial killings, and that is not how justice or peace are meant to work.

As we all know, the hostilities are part of President Trump’s plan to prise the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, out of office and effect regime change, under the thin veil of protecting US citizens from their deadly drug habits. The inherent paradox has evidently eluded Washington.

It is inevitable that Maduro’s demise will occur before long, and none other than Venezuela’s opposition leader, who beat President Trump for the 2025 coveted Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado, will replace him. She has been magnanimous in her gratitude, thanking Trump for rejecting Maduro’s rule and saying Trump deserved the prize instead.

However, for the first African writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, the distinguished Wole Soyinka, for whom the US was once a haven from persecution in his native Nigeria, Trump is anything but a defender of peace.

Last week, Soyinka’s US visa was revoked owing to his criticisms of US policy. He may be collateral damage in the strained diplomatic relations between the US and Nigeria, with a bit of Nobel Prize envy thrown in.

The Nobel Prizes (except for that for economics) were awarded as specified by Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895. Machado is only the third woman from Latin America to receive a Nobel Prize, and the second to receive the peace prize, the first being the indigenous Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchú, in 1992. Gabriela Mistral, the revered Chilean poet, is unique, remaining the first Latin American to be recognised and the only female Spanish-speaking Nobel Laureate for Literature; she received the prize in 1945. How Mistral came to be in that position is worth noting.

We may find Trump’s Nobel Prize-lobbying officious, but, to be fair to him, he is being his usual transparent self, and there are certain prerequisites for getting on the list for consideration. Genius does not just bubble up to the top, it has to be assisted. Mistral, for example, only got the attention of the committee after a Swedish member of the Nobel Academy did some very fine translations of her work, which up to that point only existed in Spanish. Without his interceding, Mistral would have remained a respected Latin American educator, diplomat, poet and op-ed newspaper writer with the reputation of being a champion of the rights of women, children, the poor and indigenous peoples.

Translation is critical for writers’ work to reach international audiences, and contend for lucrative literary prizes. The Nobel Prize cash reward is usually in the region of US$1 million, which is life-transforming for any artist.

For writers, it also means their work will be translated into several other languages and lead to otherwise-hard-to-achieve financial prosperity. Our anglophone Nobel Literature winners, VS Naipaul and Derek Walcott, can be read in dozens of languages and found on the shelves of the world’s most remote libraries.

By the time the other great literary figures of Spanish America came along – Miguel Ángel Asturias (Guatemala, 1967), Pablo Neruda (Chile, 1971), Gabriel García Márquez (Colombia, 1982), Octavio Paz (Mexico, 1990), and Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru, 2010), translation of universal major works was more widespread and the value of literary translations in contributing to cross-cultural understanding and the exchange of ideas was well understood. However, a lot of great writing does not reach us: a good example is a collection of Márquez’s 1950s journalism (Reportajes en Venezuela) when he lived in Caracas and wrote for the magazines Elite and Venezuela Gráfica.

Like that of most Latin American countries, Venezuela’s history is pockmarked with intermittent dictatorships. From 1948-1958 our neighbour was governed by a military dictatorship that flirted with democracy, reminiscent of today’s Venezuela. García Márquez, the most famous of Hispanic laureates, wrote, in August 1958, a pithy and colourful blow-by-blow account of the last 72 hours of the regime before its leaders fled into exile. It is a tale of intrigue, conspiracy and the inevitable end. Would that Márquez were with us still to story us through the next few weeks of political unravelling.