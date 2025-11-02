The fight against freedom

-

The decade before the Emancipation Act was a period of preparing to deal with the feared outcomes of the movement the planting community anticipated in Tobago.

That was an increase in violent African resistance (which was considered criminal), to be handled with increased draconian laws, a strengthened militia, intensified supervision of an increased police force, with their duties more closely identified, and improved facilities for magistrates and court personnel.

First came a larger space for the magistrates in the new courthouse, in the area above the marketplace.

The police force in Scarborough and Plymouth was strengthened with a new law providing for two new magistrates in Scarborough to regulate the police and to take note of offences committed in the town. The magistrates had to sit alternately twice a week throughout the year and hear all complaints. They were empowered to appoint suitable people as constables to attend to them during sittings, supervise the nightly watch around the town, preserve due order during market days and obey all the magistrates’ orders to apprehend offenders.

This new court was accompanied by increased accommodation for offenders in the Scarborough Jail.

The establishment of this prison was based on four notions. First was the expectation that, given the tensions in society, the stirrings of the Anti-Slavery Society and the efficacy of the recent police laws, the incarcerated population would increase.

Secondly, those imprisoned would seek to escape, which the new accommodation should prevent.

Thirdly, people outside would seek to help the imprisoned to escape, which must be prevented.

But the most important factor was that prison was not to be perceived as a holiday: labour was an important part of the daily routine, and provision made for extra punishment for disobedient inmates in the solitary unit.

For these reasons the new prison had to be strongly built to keep offenders within its walls and make outside interference very difficult.

John H Noding was awarded the contract for the erection of a jail in accordance with the plan he submitted. The new building was to be 40 feet long and 24 feet wide and was to be completed at a cost of £2,700.

A committee was established to direct and supervise the operation: Hon James Campbell, James S Campbell, Elphinstone Piggott, John Glanville and John Buchanan. Noding had to provide securities to the committee, and would bear responsibility for any additional costs. The expected completion date was June 1, 1824.

The proposed two-storey building was designed to prevent inmates from escaping and restrict communication with outsiders. The front entrance was to be secured by a very strong iron gate, and the doors to different sections made of strong planks.

The outside walls of the lower storey were to be an impenetrable 18 inches or two bricks thick, as was the partition between the solitary cell and the women’s prison. All other partitions on this floor were to be 14 inches, or a brick and a half, thick. The floors were to be pitch pine over hardwood sleepers, and the passages and water closets paved with flagstones. The solitary cell was to have an iron door.

The wall of the upper storey was to be 14 inches thick, with a ten-foot plate and nine sash windows, covered with iron gratings. The floors and roof were to be of pitch pine and a brick stair led up to the debtors’ door. Partitions on this floor were to be nine inches, or one brick, thick, and the roof would be tiled.

All materials were to be of the best quality and subject to the approval of the commissioners or others appointed by the legislature as inspectors.

Special preparations were made for the expected insurrection in, or invasion of, the island, when it would be put under martial law.

The strengthened militia law of July 1827 contained 60 clauses about the regulations, rehearsal parades and dress of different sections of the militia and very stiff penalties for non-compliance.

Irony notwithstanding, enslaved people were called out from each plantation to facilitate the cause of the enslavers against their own struggle for liberty.

Also called out were horses and mules for required public works, for which their owners were paid daily five shillings for each enslaved person, three shillings per horse or mule, eight shillings for each yoke of cattle and ten shillings per cart. Mules and drivers were to be paid 18 shillings for each mule to transport guns. Estates also had to provide a white man and a horse to carry messages across the island.

The mandatory age for joining the militia was adjusted to require every free man between 16 and 55, except visitors to the island for under three months, to enrol in his parish of residency. A £10 charge was imposed on those who failed to comply, to be repeated every 30 days until the party complied. All arrivals had to enrol with the commanding officer, and faced the same charges for noncompliance. Visitors who spent under six months on the island were exempt.

The troop of horse was increased from 24 to 30 privates. Drills were conducted once every fortnight to train inexperienced officers. Parades for drilling and exercising were held at the parade grounds on specified days. The militia was required to parade at all elections, sessions of the legislature and sittings of the court.

Uniforms were provided at public expense for those who could not afford them. Receipts were to be kept for each item of weaponry issued to the militia. This was to account for all weapons to ensure none fell into the possession of the enslaved population.

The main innovation of this law was the acceptance of two black or coloured sergeants and corporals in each of the Leeward and Windward companies.

Accepting black men into an organisation which symbolised white superiority and social status was not a thrust for equality, but a reflection of the reality that there were not enough white men to provide the service required during an emergency. Therefore, reliance had to be placed on members of the coloured and black population who might be tempted to accept temporary “social elevation” and support the white population.

However, distinctions were maintained: the law specified that on parade, coloured and black men were to be placed on the left of the line.

Despite the hopes of the Tobago planters and their representatives, events were overtaken by developments in Britain, where the anti-slavery movement continued to gain support and the termination of enslavement in the colonies seemed inevitable.