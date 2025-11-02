Sobers' tortured dance

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers speaks at the post Cabinet press conference on October 30. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Sean Sobers, may have the least enviable job in cabinet.

His ministry’s mission, at least by the measure of past officeholders, is to improve the relations of this country with its neighbours and trading partners and ensure the public standing of TT in global affairs.

Instead, he is presiding over the razing of relations with Caricom, supporting actions against local Venezuelan migrants that are sure to throw gas on the bonfire that is TT-Venezuela relations, while encouraging the wider public to support actions that amount to a courtship of the US.

Mr Sobers began his stewardship of the ministry on a shaky note after he commented on the disappearance of 21-year-old Thomas Vasquez in Antigua, earning a stern rebuke from the Antigua PM, Gaston Browne, in May.

By July, he was backpedalling from brashly claiming to have an immediate solution to the UK’s imposition of the visa requirement on TT citizens, instead explaining in exhaustive detail all the reasons why the unfortunate step had been taken.

The foreign affairs minister settled into parroting the Prime Minister’s pronouncements by August, declaring that TT was neutral in the brewing conflict between the US and Venezuela, while Mrs Persad-Bissessar simultaneously endorsed extra-judicial killings in international waters with undiplomatic vociferousness.

Mr Sobers reached a new nadir in the performance of his portfolio on October 26, visibly unable to reconcile the government’s efforts to rescue TT students stranded in Jamaica on the eve of a major hurricane with the reported reality they experienced.

Several students received notifications about the evacuation flights, for which they were expected to pay full price, hours after the flights left.

Mr Sobers' uncertain reporting of the government’s approach suggested that the response to the problem was disjointed, chaotic and ineffective.

At the post-cabinet briefing on October 30, Mr Sobers had clearly settled into a combative posture with the media. Asked about the deportation of illegal immigrants, Mr Sobers would not commit to compassion in the handling of illegal migrants. He deflected as hypocrisy for local media to ask if the US ever shared with the government evidence of illegal activities allegedly committed by dozens killed in the at-sea strikes.

Would local media ever ask about other countries that may carry out strikes in Lebanon and Syria? Yes, Mr Sobers, we would, especially since there are nationals in Syria waiting on the state's help to be brought home.

Mr Sobers is new to the role, so that may explain his unusual usurping those of the homeland security and defence ministries in reassuring TT about its “security environment” in a press release on October 31 — which he read to the House during the SoE debate.

After six months, however, Mr Sobers should embrace the diplomacy that underlines his role, guide cabinet consensus on foreign affairs, unify government positions and commit to navigating the significant challenges that face TT right now.