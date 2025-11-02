Police stay top of TTPFL with 2-1 win over Central FC

In this photo taken on April 19, 2023 Kadeem Hutchinson of Police FC controls the ball during a TT Premier Football League match, against Caledonia FC, at the Arima Velodrome. - File photo

Two goals from Kadeem Hutchinson kept Miscellaneous Police FC atop the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League standings after they arrested MIC Central FC Reboot 2-1 at the Arima Velodrome on October 31.

A neat through ball from Joevin Jones played Kwesi Allen on, but despite being through on goal, a charging Central FC goalkeeper Jabari Price stopped his attempt by pushing the ball wide.

However, Allen regained control and put a low cross across the face of the goal, which met an oncoming Hutchinson, who made no mistake to bag the opener.

A somewhat unbothered Central FC struck back less than two minutes later as Ross Russell Jr’s low cross into the area met a surging Isaiah Lee at the far post, who affirmed the equaliser. The score remained level at the break.

Seven minutes after the resumption, Police regained control of the contest as a high-flying Hutchinson headed past Price to restore their one-goal advantage.

The result kept Police atop the standings courtesy a superior goal difference over second-ranked Prison Service FC, who had their chance of keeping pace or surpassing their fellow servicemen, when they met 1976 FC Phoenix at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Port of Spain after press times on November 1.

In the second match at the Velodrome, San Juan Jabloteh got off the mark after losing their opener last week when they defeated 2023/24 champions AC Port of Spain 2-0.

Two quick-fire goals from Jason McShine in the 65th and Jaheim Faustin in the 67th minutes affirmed three points for the San Juan-based team, who were bottom of the standings after round one last weekend.

For the first goal, a long ball sent in from a corner bounced awkwardly off a defender and fell within the path of McShine, who had little time to react, but rifled home his one-time shot to grab the go-ahead goal.

Two minutes later, Faustin received a long ball down the left, cut in to the top of the 18-yard box, then unleashed a piercing shot to the far post, which caught AC PoS goalkeeper Marvin Phillip flat-footed and looking on as the ball breached his goal-line. In other matches after press time on November 1, Defence Force take on Eagles FC from 5 pm, with Caledonia AIA up against Club Sando from 7 pm. At Mahica, Prisons take on Phoenix from 5 pm, while hosts Point Fortin Civic meet Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from 7 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*2*2*0*0*6*1*5*6

Prisons*1*1*0*0*3*2*1*3

MIC Central FC*2*1*0*1*3*2*1*3*

Jabloteh*2*1*0*1*2*4*-2*3

Club Sando*1*1*0*0*1*0*1*3

Defence Force*1*0*1*0*0*0*0*1

AC Port of Spain*2*0*1*1*0*2*-2*1

La Horquetta Rangers*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

1976 FC Phoenix*0*0*0*0*0*0*0*0

Caledonia*1*0*0*1*2*3*-1*0

Point Fortin*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

Eagles FC*1*0*0*1*0*1*-1*0