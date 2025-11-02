Police investigating alleged theft at Valencia High School over July/August vacation

File photo

Police are investigating a report of larceny at Valencia High School, where several pieces of school equipment were discovered missing when the school reopened after the July/August vacation.

According to a police report, the school’s principal made the report on October 30 at the Valencia police post.

The report said officers were told that the school, located on Oropouche Road, was secured July 7, when staff and students proceeded on vacation. During that period, contractors authorised by the Ministry of Education were given keys to conduct maintenance and repair work. Some of those contractors later subcontracted portions of the job.

When school reopened on September 8, staff observed that several items were missing and that the premises were in disarray. The missing property includes an OHAUS Balance Scoot Scientific scale valued at $4,500; a 20-foot, 10-amp extension cord valued at $300; a Proctor Silex kettle valued at $300; three fans—one white, one orange, and one black—valued at a total of $1,350; and six small knives valued at $600. The total loss is estimated at $7,050.

The report said no one was granted permission to remove the items. Police investigations are ongoing.